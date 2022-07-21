They ask Fajardo to “stop worrying so much about Iván Duque”

This Wednesday, July 20, the former candidate of the Centro Esperanza coalition, Sergio Fajardo, He wrote a harsh and critical letter to President Iván Duque, which he titled: “Lánguido Duque”.

In the letter, Fajardo referred to the four years of his government and the speech by the head of state at the installation of the new Congress of the Republic.

“President Duque began without a north, and ended up in a cloud, disconnected from a country that was always too big for him and that today delivers battered and disoriented”, Fajardo said in his letter.

And he added: “Today he said goodbye in a languid day. He walked in on a flashy red carpet, gave a fanciful speech with the word ‘historic’ as a catchphrase”.

Following the publication of the letter on Twitter, Hassan Nassar, Presidential Adviser for Communications, He asked the former presidential candidate to stop “worrying so much” about the head of state.

Likewise, he reminded him that President Duque had already defeated him in an election and that today he was “an individual who, if anything, qualifies to be an analyst of his speeches.”