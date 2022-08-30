They ask for explanations about the Faculty of Medicine of the UPV
Image of the project for the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing at the UPV.
The resumption of the political course is approaching with the opening of the Basque Parliament after the summer break. EH Bildu and Elkarrekin Podemos have taken the opportunity to record individual questions and requests for information about the future of the new Faculty of Medicine and Nursing of the University of the Basque Country, which will be built in Basurto (Bilbao). A project that in recent weeks has taken a turn after the three companies that were awarded the works have resigned to the project due to rising costs.
Given the uncertainty that this situation generates, the parliamentarian of EH Bildu, Rebekah Ubera, has registered a question addressed to the Department of Health to try to shed light on this issue. In the recorded brief, he maintains that “the aforementioned work is having a delay of years”. “Carrying out the aforementioned work is having an excessive delay. It seems that there is not enough will and commitment on the part of the key institutions in promoting this work to build the new building for the UPV Faculty of Medicine”, he maintains.
For this reason, Ubera, first of all, if the Department of Education has contacted the University of the Basque Country to find out about incidents of the work of the new building of the Faculty of Medicine and help in its management. He also raises a question about What steps is the Department of Education going to take? “in order to carry out and speed up once and for all the works of the new building of the Faculty of Medicine, which has been delayed for years”.
Ubera, finally, launches a third question about whether the Department of Education and the Department of Health are collaborating to make the new building of the Faculty of Medicine. In addition, it asks to know what steps have been taken so far and which ones will be taken soon.
Meanwhile, David Soto, from elkarrekin we can, has made a request for information to the Basque Government due to the suspension of the works of the new faculty. In his writing, he asks to know if there have been contacts or exchanges of information between the winning joint venture and the Government to try to negotiate and thus continue with the works. Thus, it refers to Royal Decree-Law 3/2022 approved in March by the central government with measures to allow exceptional revisions of public works contracts affected by the rise in prices of materials between 5 and 20 percent. In this way, he asked if this rule would be applicable and if the prices could be modified upwards in the contract for the work.
The rector already warned of the risk of the works
Last May, the rector of the University of the Basque Country (UPV/EHU), Eve Ferrera, stated that he kept the forecast that the works of the new Faculty of Medicine in Bilbao will begin “before summer”. However, even then it seemed to predict what could happen by warning that in recent years has suffered a pandemic and a war in Ukraine and “things happen”for which, as he indicated, “I will not be the one who makes one hundred percent bets”.
The building, located next to the Basurto Hospital in Bilbao, will be built on a plot of something mmore than 5,200 square meters and will have a useful built area of 32,000 square meters and eight floors. The forecast is that this new infrastructure will host the academic and research activity of the faculty coinciding with the start of the academic year 2024-2025. In addition to the degrees Medicine Y Nursing will house the degree of Physiotherapy, as well as the teaching of seven official master’s degrees in the area of Health Sciences: Healthy Aging and Quality of Life; Pharmacology; Biomedical engineering; Biomedical Research; Microbiology and Health; Neurosciences; and Public Health.
