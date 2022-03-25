They ask for funds for the funeral of a Dominican woman murdered in NJ

Relatives of Omelly Domínguez, murdered by her sister last Tuesday in New Jersey, have opened a campaign to raise funds to cover the costs of the 21-year-old’s funeral.

The Go Fund Me campaign was organized by her mother, Juana Arias-Domíguez, and two other family members.

“Unfortunately, Omelly became the most recent victim of gun violence, when she was killed in a senseless domestic incident. Her family and friends are absolutely devastated by the sudden loss of her beloved daughter, sister and friend. She leaves behind her mother, Juana Domínguez, her brothers Gregory and Isaiah, and her stepfather Ángel Carrión, ”they wrote in the description of the fundraising portal.

“As a result of this tragedy, the family needs financial help to cover funeral costs and temporary living expenses. Anything you can give will be greatly appreciated,” she continues.

Omelly graduated from Union City High School, and was in her junior year at William Paterson University, studying nursing.

The Dominican died in a confusing incident last Tuesday, and since then, several theories about the possible causes of her murder have come to light.

The incident occurred after a dispute between the two young women, according to the account of the 16-year-old younger brother, who was coming home from school when the two were arguing.

“The younger brother told police he heard his sisters arguing over money followed by a gunshot…The brother told police he saw Angielly standing in the living room, staring at him before leaving the house. ”, according to the affidavit of the young man.

Those interested in donating can access the following link.