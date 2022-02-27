They ask for help for Cuban percussionist Changuito

Yudianis Quintana, daughter of prominent Cuban percussionist José Luis Quintana Fuentes -better known as “Changuito”- summoned the Cuban Institute of Music to support their father, for whom they need “an income”.

“Hello, I just want to inform you of something: daddy’s health depends on a call from the Institute. I’m just waiting for an answer. I need an income for my father. My brother and I have been in this for two weeks.”, denounced the musician’s daughter on Facebook.

“Tomorrow the corojo of truth will break. Direct at 10 in the morning, ”he added in reference to a live broadcast on the subject that he plans to do this Saturday.

In the comments, dozens of people expressed admiration for Changuito, who was a percussionist for The Van Van, and they questioned the lack of support from the Cuban Institute of Music for a musical figure of his stature.

Cuban singer Yenisel Valdés, who for 16 years was the main female voice of Los Van Van, echoed the request for help.

“He needs support. Music colleagues who are on the island and are in a position to support his family; it would be very gratifying to repay him with a little attention. Speedy recovery master Changuito “Yenisel wrote on Facebook.

In October 2014, Changuito suffered a stroke that left him paralyzed on the left side of his body and deteriorated his health.

Born on January 18, 1948 in the Havana town of Casablanca, José Luis Quintana is one of the greatest Cuban percussionists of all time.

He received the nickname “Changuito” in 1964, from the pianist, director and composer Felipe Dulzaides, when he was in the pop-rock group Los Armónicos.

Changuito was a percussionist with Los Van Van for more than twenty years, until he made the decision to undertake his work as a soloist.

In his long career he has been a full professor of the Chair of Music of the Higher Institute of Art (ISA) of Cuba. Until his health deteriorated, he attended the most important training institutions in the world, including the School of Modern Music in New York and Berklee University in Boston.

