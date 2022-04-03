They ask for help from citizens to find the third suspect of injuring a police officer

The Police Commissioner, Antonio Lopez Figueroaasked this Sunday for the collaboration of citizens to find the whereabouts of the third suspect of injuring an agent of the Motorized Unit in San Juan in the early hours of yesterday, Saturday.

The third suspect linked to the shooting in which the police officer was injured Waldemar Burgos Rodriguez was identified as Pedro Victor Nieves Hernandez23 years old, and a resident of the Santa Elena residential complex, next to Vista Hermosa, in San Juan.

“No matter where he’s hiding, we’re going to find him. To those who try to help you, we remind you that becoming an accomplice is paid with jail “López Figueroa warned.

The Police Commissioner asked those who know Nieves Hernández to advise him to turn himself in immediately. The individual is 5′8″ tall, has white skin and brown hair and eyes.

State and federal authorities carry out an operation in the Vista Hermosa residential area, in San Juan, after this morning an agent of the Police Motorized Unit in San Juan was shot. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

The incident occurred in the midst of a persecution for violations of the Traffic Law (Law 22). (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

It was indicated that the agent was transported to the Medical Center in critical condition.

The authorities were looking for more than one criminal. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the National Security Agency (HSI-ICE), the Puerto Rico Police and the San Juan Municipal Police arrived at the scene. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

Pictures of the operation. (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

20220402, San Juan The Police occupy the Vista Hermosa residential after an agent was injured in a chase. (PHOTO: VANESSA SERRA DIAZ vanessa.serra@gfrmedia.com) (VANESSA SERRA DIAZ)

Operative in the residential Vista Hermosa. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

“If you shoot us, you attack us, you go to the top of the list,” said Secretary of Public Security Alexis Torres, referring to criminals. (Vanessa Serra Diaz)

“We continue to pray for Waldemar’s recovery. Meanwhile, my police officers, supported by agents from all federal agencies, continue to search for the subject and are stationed at the Vista Hermosa residential complex,” concluded López Figueroa.

Two other suspects are under arrest for the incidentoccurred when agents were in the middle of a pursuit for violations of the Traffic Law, and that upon entering the grounds of the Vista Hermosa residential complex, an individual got out of a vehicle and fired several shots at him.

Agent Burgos Rodríguez has been in the Uniformed Police for 22 years and five in the San Juan Motorized Unit.