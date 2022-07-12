They ask for help to find a photo of Puerto Rican soldier Juan Ortiz Rivera, who died in Vietnam

Washington DC– The photo of a Puerto Rican soldier who died in the Vietnam War is one of only two that could not be published on the digital page “Wall of Faces”, which pays tribute to the members of the United States Armed Forces who died in this military conflict.

William Sotomayor, a retired military officer, reported that of the 332 Puerto Ricans who died in Vietnam and are on the wall, the only thing left to do is to get a photo of Juan Ortiz-Riverafrom Bayamon.

The other person without a photo on the Wall of Faces is Roger Brown, from Brooklyn, New York.

Puerto Rican Ortiz Rivera died on December 28, 1967, in Bac Lieu, at the age of 25. He was born on June 24, 1942 and was in the Army. It is known that Ortiz Rivera was married, that he was known as Juan Ortiz Vergara and that he graduated from the Agustín Stahl High School in Bayamón. The name of his former wife is Daisy Rosario Ortiz, according to Sotomayor.

Brown died in Tuyen Duc on April 9, 1969, two months before his 20th birthday. He was born on June 13, 1949.

Sotomayor indicated that people who may have information that helps to find families or friends of those soldiers who fell in the war, can contact Janna Hoehn, at the email neverforgotten2014@gmail.com

You can also get more information at this email address: www.vvmf.org/thewall.

Sotomayor, a Texas resident, said Hoehn has organized groups of volunteers who have researched military records and searched for relatives to try to complete the Wall of Faces photos.

According to the Puerto Rico Government Veterans Advocate Office, 332 Puerto Ricans died in the Vietnam War.