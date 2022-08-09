They ask for justice for the death of a fisherman hit by a Coast Guard boat

“It was gross negligence.” With that short sentence, Manuel Córdova today summed up the opinion of many in the fishing community about the circumstances surrounding the death of Charles Rosarioafter yesterday, Monday, a boat from the Coast Guard collide with yours.

His death has impacted those who knew him and remember him not only as an experienced “seaman”, but even more as a great human being.

“Carlos really was an excellent commercial fisherman, but more than that, he was an excellent friend,” Córdova recalled in an interview with The new day.

“He left his seed wherever he was,” added Córdova, who often went fishing with Rosario. “I’m older than him, so I’ve known him since I was a child. He grew up in the sea”.

His mastery of the sea does not allow his relatives to think that he has carried out any action that would place him in danger.

Córdova is clear about what happened, after learning what was reported by Rosario’s brother, Samuel Rosario Beltrán, who is recovering from injuries he suffered in the collision.

“This is a great misfortune. It’s an accident and the Coast Guard has the right of way, but they weren’t on the lookout. They have to warn with honks. They have to be aware, even if they are looking for yolas. They can’t go about 40 knots (speed) without looking ahead,” said Córdova.

“To me, it’s gross negligence by the United States Coast Guard,” he added. “I hope justice will be served.”

He explained that both brothers fished in their boat, like every day. At that time they were focused on the rod and “fighting” with a fish.

“Samuel is saved because he comes out of the side of the impact, but Carlos did not have the same luck. By giving him the keel, the middle of the boat, he sinks it,” Córdova said.

“When the brother manages to see the body, he swims towards him and holds him and stayed with his brother at all times. When the (Coast Guard) boat finds out, it turns around and throws out the life preservers,” he added.

Another who expressed his regret for what happened is the president of the Dorado Sport Fishing Association, Alfredo Ríos.

“It is a great pity the loss of a professional, of the colleague we had in Vega Alta”, stated Ríos. “We are very sad. It is very unfortunate what happened.”

“A great human being and lover of fishing was lost,” he added. “He participated in every fishing tournament there was, just like his brother. He won many tournaments. He also worked with big boats in San Juan. He was well versed in the sea.”

For the same reason as Córdova, in relation to Rosario’s expertise, Ríos finds it difficult to think that it was a situation that his friend could not have avoided and that it occurred because it was out of his control, being caused by the other part.

“That (where the collision occurred) is open sea. Everybody is questioning it,” commented Ríos. “It is something incomprehensible. Carlos was an ‘old fox’ from the sea”.

The events were reported yesterday afternoon, Monday, about four to five nautical miles from the shore.

The Coast Guard assured that a “thorough investigation” will be carried out. The investigation is being carried out by the US Transportation Safety Board.