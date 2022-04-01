They ask for Khabib’s return to face Covington

Getty Khabib Nurmagomedov retired undefeated from the UFC

Brendan Schaub urged the former lightweight champion of the UFC Khabib Nurmagomedov to come out of retirement and fight Colby Covington.

Schaub discussed “The Eagle” on the most recent episode of his podcast, “The Schaub Show”. His comments about Nurmagomedov stemmed from a social media post The Eagle made in reaction to the altercation between Covington and Jorge Masvidal.

Covington accused his rival hitting him twice in the face, breaking his tooth, causing a graze on his wrist and damaging his Rolex watch. Masvidal was arrested and charged Aggravated Assault for Battery and Property Damage, two felony counts.

The resentment between Masvidal and Covington reached new levels during the build-up to his fight on the UFC 272 of March 5. And specifically, “Chaos” repeatedly took aim at Masvidal’s ex-wife and children.

According to Nurmagomedov, Covington I should have been prepared to “back up” his “words”, questioning the reasons why Chaos decided to press charges.

“Just because you’re stronger than someone inside the Octagon doesn’t mean you can insult their kids. No one has the right to insult someone else’s family.” wrote Nurmagomedov. “Once you’ve taken this path, be prepared to stand behind your words. Were you attacked by a professional wrestler, just like you, from your own side, and are you going to file charges against him with the police?”

Next, Nurmagomedov asked the 170-pound fighters to boycott Covington by not accepting a fight against him.

“I think all welterweights should refuse to fight Colby, just don’t take fights with him,” The Eagle continued. “Leave him without a fight. It will probably significantly affect him and all the fighters who even think about insulting the families, who provoke the fighters to find someone to take care of him in the restaurants.”

Schaub Says Nurmagomedov Trying To Stay ‘Relevant,’ Tells The Eagle To Fight Chaos

Schaub, a former UFC heavyweight turned combat sports analyst, he thinks The Eagle is trying to make headlines with his strong stance against Covington.

“Always trying to make headlines with hot opinions, right?” Schaub said through The Mirror. “And I love Khabib, but that’s not worth fighting for. ‘Boycott fights against him’. I have an idea, Khabib, why don’t you come out of retirement and beat Colby? Why don’t you do it the legal way?”

“Khabib stays relevant, he has his wrestling league and stuff like that. He said, ‘If Conor beats Makhachev, I’ll come out of retirement.’ Everything’s fine! But put the same energy here. If you don’t like Colby that much, come out of retirement and fight him.”

Nurmagomedov retired from mixed martial arts in October 2020 after submitting to Justin Gaethje in his third consecutive defense of the 155-pound title. The Eagle has a professional record of 29-0, with wins over the likes of Dustin Poirier and conor mcgregor.

Schaub retired from wrestling after his loss in 2014

The last time Schaub competed as a mixed martial artist was in 2014 when Travis Browne defeated him via technical knockout at UFC 181. He retired with a professional record of 10-5, which includes seven wins by KO/TKO and one by submission.

Schaub owns wins over names like Mirko Cro Cop, Matt Mitrione and Gabriel Gonzaga.

