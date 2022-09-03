They ask for maximum penalty for Argenis and 20 years for Rivas

Presenting yesterday its conclusions in the trial for the murder of the lawyer Yuniol Ramírez Ferreras and the alleged acts of corruption registered in the Metropolitan Office of Bus Services (OMSA), during the management of Manuel Rivas, the Public Ministry requested that the defendants be sentenced to 30, 20 and 5 years in prison.

Court Attorney Mirna Ortiz, Litigation Coordinator of the Specialized Attorney for the Persecution of Administrative Corruption (Pepca), said that the Public Ministry presented its conclusions this Friday, after a process through which it has demonstrated before the court the criminal liability of all defendants.

“In that sense, we request the following sentences: for the accused Manuel Rivas, 20 years in prison; Faustino Rosario, 20 years old; Argenis Contreras, 30 years old; Victor Ravelo Campos, 20 years old; José Antonio Mercado Blanco, 20 years old; Jorge Luis Abreu, five years; Heidy Carolina Peña, five years old, and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez, five years old,” she told journalists who interviewed her after the hearing was over.

The Public Ministry also requested that fines be imposed and the confiscation of the assets obtained as a result of the crime.

The Second Collegiate Court of the National District hears the file against Argenis Contreras, identified as the main perpetrator of the kidnapping and murder of lawyer and university professor Ramírez Ferreras, as well as José Mercado (El Grande), Víctor Ravelo Campos (El Herrero), Jorge Abreu, Heidy Peña and Lilian Francisca Suárez Jáquez.

Also, against the former director of the OMSA, Manuel Rivas, and the former financial manager of that institution, Faustino Rosario Díaz, who face charges of administrative corruption in that institution.

hearing continues today

Judges Claribel Nivar Arias, Yissel Soto and Clara Sobeida Castillo postponed the hearing to continue today from 10:00 in the morning.

The Public Ministry began on Wednesday, May 11, the reading of the accusation that contains the charges and the evidence of the case, concluding in the process with the presentation of more than 60 pieces of evidence that demonstrated the connection of the accused with the crime and the acts of corruption in the OMSA.

The crime, which occurred in October 2017, is linked to the acts of administrative corruption that occurred in the government transport entity that was directed by Rivas since August 2012.

Ramírez Ferreras, who presided over the National Convergence of Lawyers (CONA), was found dead with a concrete block tied to his neck by a chain, in a stream in the Hato Nuevo community, in the municipality of Santo Domingo Oeste.