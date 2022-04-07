They ask for millions of dollars! Diego Maradona’s shirt worn against England in 1986 up for auction

2022-04-06

The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored his two goals against England on the 1986 World Cup, including the famous “hand of God” goal, will be auctioned this month, Sothebys announced on Wednesday, that it expects to obtain more than five million dollars for it.

Blue and with the number 10 stamped, the T shirt It has had a single owner in these 35 years: the English midfielder Steve Hodge, who changed his with the “Golden Boy” at the end of the match, which Argentina won 2-1 and has remained one of the most controversial in history. of the world.

The quarter-final match had a special meaning for Argentina, four years after losing the Falklands war against the United Kingdom.

But above all, he was inscribed in the annals of football for the two goals he Maradonaone scandalous and the other sublime, on the field of the Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

The first occurred shortly after half-time when Hodge, on the edge of the England box, intercepted a pass and parried the ball into his own goal.

Maradonarunning towards the goal, rose along with England goalkeeper Peter Shilton and pushed the ball into the net.

Furious, the English complained to the referees who, believing that Maradona had headed the ball, they confirmed the goal.

The popular ‘Pelusa’ fueled the controversy after the game by acknowledging that the goal “was with the head of Maradona and the hand of God”.

four minutes later Maradona He did it again but this time he left no room for doubt.