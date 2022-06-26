They ask for prayers for the health of salsero Luisito Carrión | Others

Relatives, friends and fans of the singer Luisito Carrión asked for prayers for the salsero’s health, after this weekend he was transferred to an emergency hospital in Colombia, where he was for various artistic commitments.

According to a statement shared by his wife and manager Jenny Marti, as well as by Carrión’s artistic representatives in Colombia, the interpreter of hits such as “Yaré”, “Me diste de tu agua” and “La Fuga”, among others, appeared at the Tuluá Fair, “he left the stage, having to be transferred to the San Francisco Clinic in an emergency.”

It transpired that the singer would have suffered a heart condition. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Later, he was taken to the Christus Sinergia Clinic, in the city of Cali, where he is being held. He is expected to undergo surgery today.

In addition, the cancellation of two other scheduled presentations in the Latin American country was reported.

For his part, bassist and director Bobby Valentín wished the singer a speedy recovery, who was part of his orchestra.

“We ask for prayer for Luisito Carrión in his speech. We trust in our Lord that he is the doctor par excellence for his speedy recovery. In the name of our Lord we ask you, “the musician wrote on his social networks.