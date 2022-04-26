They ask for the Medal of Extremadura for an exemplary pulmonologist

Juan Fernando Masa Jiménez, specialist in Pulmonology.

The Extremadura Society of the Respiratory System (SEAR) will request the Extremadura joint recognize with the Extremadura Medal to the pulmonologist Juan Fernando Masa JimenezHead of Service Pneumology of the San Pedro de Alcantara Hospitalfrom Caceres.

The SEAR highlights that Masa is a “reference” for his colleagues, and “his brilliant career path is indisputable”, so “we believe that it deserves recognition in its land”

Among the achievements that stand out (of “benefit for all extremeños“), emphasize that he has been “a pioneer in vnon-invasive mechanical ventilationin the creation of the first Intermediate Respiratory Care Unit (UCRI) of the country”, and that “its scientific advances that have changed clinical practice worldwide“.

For the SEAR “all this has meant better quality health care for all Extremadurans and the whole world”.

It must be remembered that the international repercussion of Masa is remarkable. As an example, in 2017 the American Thoracic Society appointed him as one of the directors of the Clinical Practice Guideline on the evidence in the diagnosis and treatment of respiratory failure caused by obesity using non-invasive ventilation (NIV).

He is the author of over 200 indexed publications Y more than 35 national and international book chapters.

Doctor of Medicine and Surgery with rating of Excellent Cum Laudeis an academic of Number of the Royal Academy of Medicine of Salamancaand of honor of the Spanish Academy of Stomatology and Dentistry Historical Studies.

He is the leader of Ciberes (Center for Biomedical Research in Respiratory Diseases Network) of the Carlos III Health Institute and coordinator of the Area of Chronic diseases.

fellow of the European Respiratory Society.

His research areas are:

– SAHS (apneas and hypopneas of sleep)

– SHO (hypoventilation-obesity syndrome)

– telemedicine

– Treatment with non-invasive ventilation in acute and chronic

– Descriptive studies of mortality, morbidity and prevalence (cross-sectional) in Covid-19

He has coordinated various working groups within the Spanish Society of Pulmonology and Thoracic Surgery (Separ).