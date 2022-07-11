They ask Health to reinforce the borders of Honduras due to monkeypox

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Specialist doctors asked the health authorities to reinforce epidemiological surveillance at the border points of Honduras.

The cause is due to the fact that the probability of entry of people who may carry the monkeypox virus is high, for which the first case of this disease would be imported, which is caused by the monkeypox virus and is characterized by skin lesions, because the strange pathology is spreading rapidly throughout the world.

In the latest report from the World Health Organization (WHO) it was reported that cases of this disease increased by 77%. In 59 countries, 6,027 cases have been confirmed by laboratory tests and 80% are concentrated in Europe.

In Central America, only Panama has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the closest to the national territory.

“It is a less transmissible disease than coronavirus and other respiratory diseases, it is always a concern because we have stopped vaccinating ourselves as a result of the fact that human smallpox had been eradicated in certain parts of the world, such as in Honduras,” explained Wendy Murillo, virologist of the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH).

He added that he is concerned that it could reach the country, but it is hoped that the epidemiological intervention can be quick to isolate the person who carries the virus and prevent it from spreading.

“The greatest care, the greatest vigilance must be taken at the border points because it will be an introduction of the virus if it reaches our country, from someone who comes from a country where there is transmission of the virus,” Murillo assured.

The specialist called on the health authorities to strengthen surveillance at the Honduran border points.

For her part, Silvia Portillo, a pathologist at the National Cardiopulmonary Institute (INCP), asked Health to socialize a contingency plan for the control and isolation of suspected cases. At the same time, reinforce the international surveillance health offices to detect suspected cases in a timely manner.

world impact

“WHO continues to ask countries to pay special attention to cases of monkeypox to try to limit contamination,” said Fadela Chaibe, WHO representative.

Although the agency warned that the disease did not constitute “a public health emergency of international scope”, the number of cases increased considerably in recent days.

Since May, an unusual increase in monkeypox cases has been detected outside West and Central African countries, where the virus routinely circulates. Although most cases concern men who have sex with men, “other vulnerable groups are also at risk,” the spokeswoman said.

