They ask him for 20 thousand euros to change the batteries, he detonates his Tesla with dynamite – Video

After the shop he had turned to asked him 20 thousand euros to replace the batteries of her Tesla Model S, he said: “I’ll blow it up“. And so he did, by agreeing with a group of YouTubers that they loaded his car with dynamite and then set it on fire. The news of the unusual form of protest implemented by Tuomas Katainen, a Finnish who has found himself having to deal with a bad buy is going around the world. The facts happened in Finland, a few kilometers from Helsinki, as he reports Sky News.

The man explained that he bought his used 2013 Tesla Model S: for the first 1500 kilometers he had no problems, on the contrary, he was satisfied with the purchase. But then, one day, an error code appeared. He then took the car to a Tesla workshop and after more than a month of waiting the verdict arrived: if he wanted to save the car, he had to change the entire battery pack, for the “modest” figure of 20 thousand euros (note that buying that new car model costs about 40 thousand euros). The car in fact it was no longer covered by the guarantee because the mechanic found that the previous owner had already changed the batteries, changing them from 60 kWh to 90 kWh, with – moreover – some repairs also carried out by unauthorized workshops. Not only. The icing on the cake: the car was probably not even European but it was imported from the States. For this he had immediately sentenced: “I will make it explode”.

So he agreed with Pommijätkät, a group of youtubers popular precisely for their creative explosions: they took the Tesla to an abandoned quarry in Jaala, l‘they stuffed it with 30 kilos of dynamite and lit the fuse. The scene was obviously all captured by the cameras and then published on the web, with the iconic car designed by Elon Musk that blows up in millions of fragments between the snow and ice of the North, while the owner and the boys cheer by improvising almost a party. It should be noted, however, that in the explosion they were saved – ironically – precisely the offending batteries: because of the substances of which they are composed, it would have been in fact too dangerous and toxic to blow them up, so they were removed along with the engine and some resalable components before the big boom.