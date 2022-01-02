They ask him for 22,000 euros to change the battery of his Tesla Model S. He blows it up

Tuomas Katainen, a Finnish motorist, was not happy with Tesla’s request of around € 22,000 to change the battery of his Model S out of warranty. So, thanks to a popular local youtuber, he blew up the car

What is the worst experience you have had with your car? And how did you react? From the Finland comes a very special story with a driver so angry that he had a reaction… explosive!

A Tesla Model S detonated for not changing the battery

The story is unbelievable, but it is news. A few days ago, Tuomas Katainen, a Finnish motorist who owns a Tesla Model S went to an absence center to repair the battery of his car. The cost of this type of replacement has never been clearly specified, also because such repair often takes place within the warranty coverage window, which for Model S is eight years with unlimited mileage. The unfortunate Mr. Katainen, owner of a 2013 Model S, hoped to take advantage of the guarantee, but had a very bad surprise, receiving a negative response from the manufacturer: Tesla, in fact, considered the warranty period ended and so he asked his customer a good 22,000 euros to complete the repair. A very high figure if we consider that the motorist had bought the used car at a price of around 35,000 euros.

What to do with a car that doesn’t work? There aren’t many alternatives. Sell ​​it to make spare parts, look for a more economical battery pack or get rid of it altogether. Mr. Katainen chose the latter solution and did it in a very original way. Driven by the desire to make his cry of protest heard, he contacted him local youtuber Pommijätkät, expert in explosives, made him load 30 kilos of dynamite on the car (however deprived of the battery pack and the engine) and detonated it. All, of course, taken up and published on social media. A very unusual form of protest.