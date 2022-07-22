They ask in the US that Piedad Córdoba be included in the list of terrorists – USA – International

Republican senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz presented this Friday a bill that seeks to reimpose sanctions against the FARC, re-list the group as an International Terrorist Organization and list it with the Treasury Department as Specially Designated Global Terrorists or SDGTs.

Likewise, the project proposes sanctions for terrorism against seven people associated with the FARC. Among them, former senator Piedad Córdoba and congresswoman Sandra Ramírez Lobo, widow of former Farc leader Manuel Marulanda Vélez.

“Petrista” senator Piedad Córdoba alias ‘Teodora’, who played a decisive role as a negotiator during the time of the peace accords and recently was involved in a scandal when she was detained at an airport in Honduras carrying almost 50,000 dollars in cash; and in second term Sandra Ramírez Lobo alias ‘Griselda Lobo’, who is the widow of the deceased Commander of the Farc Manuel Marulanda alias ‘Tirofijo’ and who currently holds a seat in the Colombian Senate on behalf of the legal front of the terrorist group, the Comunes party Cruz said during a Senate session.

The project also calls for sanctions against José Benito Cabrera Cuevas (Alias ​​Fabián Ramírez), Erasmo Traslavina Benavides (Alias ​​Jimmy Guerrero), Emiro Ropero (Alias ​​Rubén Zamora), Guillermo Enrique Torres Cueter (Alias ​​Julián Conrado) and Rodrigo Granda (Alias ​​Gallopinto). ).

According to the senators, the bill is a response to President Joe Biden’s decision in November of last year to remove the FARC from the list of terrorist organizations after making an evaluation that lasted several years. According to the administration, the group as such no longer exists and its members demobilized as part of the peace process.

Biden, however, included in this list of terrorism the FARC dissidents that did not demobilize, including the Second Marquetalia group led by Iván Márquez.

“For decades the people of Colombia have been innocent victims of the FARC’s terrorist attacks. Biden’s decision to remove them from the list of terrorist organizations not only failed the Colombian-American community but also put regional security at risk,” Rubio said for his part.

Although the US Congress has the authority to make such a decision, it generally It is an attribution that corresponds to the administration on duty which is the one that advances the process to include or exclude a group or people from this type of blacklist.

Therefore, and given the current division that exists in the legislature, it is very unlikely that it will advance in the US Congress.

Even if passed, Biden is unlikely to sign a law that reverses his own decision. But Cruz’s “petrista” accusation of Piedad Córdoba and Rubio’s words make clear the atmosphere that exists between a sector of the Republican Party and how complicated relations with the government of President Gustavo Petro could be.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

WEATHER CORRESPONDENT

WASHINGTON

