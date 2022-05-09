They ask not to pass the entrance exam for a course in Medicine UNA

A group of parents of young people who aspire to enter the Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA) presented this Monday a note to the Board of Directors of the institution, requesting the rejection of plans that seek to implement level exams to access the Preparatory Course for Admission to the Career of Medicine (CPAM) for the academic period 2022-2023.

The parents argue that the application is part of a request for equal opportunities, since such exams would put those who apply for the first time at a disadvantage, unlike those who have already tried to enter in previous years.

parents note.jpg

parents note 2.jpg

“We are in a moment of instability that affects our young people, who, wishing to enter the university, would suffer a new setback in their plans and desires, because of such a late resolution,” they express in the letter as the first argument.

In turn, they indicate that the CPAM was created to “provide a leveling opportunity” to students from different parts of the country with different socioeconomic realities, for which they described the intention of establishing the previous tests as “incoherent.”

“We thus find ourselves before a scenario of total inequality. Our National Constitution (CN) guarantees the equality of people and does not admit any type of discrimination (…). We ask the Board of Directors to take into account that this is not the time to put up obstacles, but rather to provide opportunities, through direct admission exams, considering this a period of exception”, state the parents towards the end of the letter, adding that the request is based in articles 40, 46 and 73 of the CN.

In contact with Última Hora, Édgar Samudio, one of the parents, explained that the regulations for admission to Medicine contemplate that the CPAM can be suspended in exceptional cases, so that for two years, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the applicants took private courses.

In this sense, for this 2022 the system of the Preparatory Course for Admission to the Medicine Career was re-implemented and that, in addition, they are analyzing the possibility of adding a leveling exam to enter this course.

“This year, in addition to re-implementing the CPAM, they want to implement a placement exam. It is not something confirmed yet, but it causes us concern because some guys have been preparing since November with a program; on Wednesday or Thursday they will decide which modality to implement. Although they did not confirm to us, there is a good chance that the test will be established, ”he expressed.

And he added to finish: “We have no problem with the CPAM returning, but we do ask that any change that you want to stipulate in the regulation be only for 2024. We must remember that the 2021 promo was denied to perform in this 2022, They were waiting to be able to perform and now they can see themselves with the disadvantage of facing others who were already preparing previously”.

The concern of the parents is also that they do not know if the workshop will have a limited capacity and, therefore, if there will be room for everyone.