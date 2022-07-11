They ask Raúl Grijalva to summon the Fiscal Board to render accounts on the energy system

Washington D.C..- The organizations CAMBIO and Boricuas Unidos en la Diaspora (BUDPR) have asked the president of the Natural Resources Committee, Raul Grijalvawhich summons the Fiscal Oversight Board (JSF) to testify to account for the impact of the privatization of the electricity grid, the high rates and the restructuring of the public debt of the Electric Power Authority (PREPA).

In a letter sent Friday to Congressman Grijalva, the president of CAMBIO, the former Secretary of the Interior Ingrid Vila Biaggiand the co-founder of BUDPR, Mayor Sepulveda CarloThey also highlighted that by August 1, the Board must submit to the judge Laura Taylor Swainwho presides over the territorial bankruptcy court created by the PROMESA law, a new proposal to restructure PREPA’s debt.

“Given that electric rates in Puerto Rico have already increased to 33 cents per kilowatt hour, on an island with a median household income of $21,000, it is simply not possible to increase rates to pay off legacy debt without further jeopardizing recovery. general economic situation in Puerto Rico and worsen the financial dysfunction of the electrical system.”they indicated.

For this reason, CAMBIO –which promotes the transition towards energy from renewable sources– and BUDPR considered it urgent to question the Board about “the long-term recovery of Puerto Rico’s electrical system”.

A few months ago, when she thought about the agenda of the Committee on Natural Resources of the federal lower house for the summer, Grijalva -a Democrat elected from Arizona-, stated that she wanted to deal not only with the issue of the political status of Puerto Rico, but also the future of the JSF and the instability of the island’s electrical system.

But negotiations over a potential bill that would seek to regulate a federal plebiscite in Puerto Rico between free association, independence, and free association may have delayed Grijalva’s plans for his commission this summer.

CAMBIO and BUDPR indicated that the Board has supported the privatization of the administration of the electrical network despite the interruptions that have occurred during the last year and what they describe as “the inability of the new private operator –LUMA Energy–, to produce a viable fiscal plan or budget”.

They insisted that it is important that the Natural Resources Committee question, also in public hearings, the Board about potential conflicts of interest of the fiscal entity, the privatization process of the administration of the network and demand an evaluation of the first year of operation of LUMA Energy.

In turn, they mentioned the complaints against the Board by its main advisory firm, McKinsey, having as clients companies that have had contracts with the government of Puerto Rico, such as Quanta Services, one of the two companies that owns LUMAEnergy.

But, in addition, they want Grijalva to remind the Board of its goal of stabilizing rates at 20 cents per kilowatt hour and urge it not to support any PREPA debt restructuring proposal that maintains rates above that price.

“It’s time for the United States Congress acknowledge your responsibility for this mess and start working seriously to undo the terrible decisions that came out of the PROMESA law.”indicated Sepúlveda Carlo in a press release.