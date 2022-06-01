They ask that Johnny Depp’s lawyer, Camille Vasquez, be the replacement of Amber Heard

Fans now not only want Camille Vasquez around Johnny Depp, they want to see her on the big screen as Amber Heard’s replacement in Aquaman 2.

After the trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber heard now All that remains is to wait for the verdict of the jury. East legal conflict has affected the careers of both actorsas he was left out of projects like Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts 3, while she could lose her biggest role in DC. Given this, Depp fans have proposed that it be the lawyer Camille Vasquez who plays Mera in Aquaman 2.

Fans of Johnny Depp have been proposing various actresses for the role of Mera for some time and replacing Amber Heard, one of the most named is Emilia Clarkean idea that arose after seeing the great chemistry between her and Jason Momoa, demonstrated with their roles as Daenerys Targaryen and Khal Drogo in game of Thrones; so that many would like to see them again as a couple on screen.

But now a new name has come up, it’s about a young lawyer who has won the hearts of fans of the interpreter of Jack SparrowThanks to her charisma and the way she defends the actor, there are those who now dream of seeing her on the big screen.

Johnny Depp fans want Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard

The chemistry between Johnny Depp and his lawyer has made many fans imagine them together, which is why rumors of a romance have surfaced for a week. But as you read it, Camille Vasquez is now one of the favorites by the public to replace Amber Heard and play Mera in Aquaman 2.

Even on social networks they have edited a couple of photos to show how the lawyer Camille would look like Mera, the queen of Atlantis.

Let us remember that this is only a suggestion from the fans since Warner is the one who makes the last decision; In addition to that it would be difficult for Johnny Depp’s lawyer to leave the law to dedicate himself to acting… or not?