They ask the United Kingdom to return the Great Star of Africa diamond

(CNN) — Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, calls have increased for the British royal family to return to South Africa the largest known cut diamond in the world.



The diamond, known as the Great Star of Africa or Cullinan I, was cut from a larger gem mined in South Africa in 1905 and given to the British royal family by South African colonial authorities.

It is currently mounted on a royal scepter belonging to the queen.

Demands for the return of the Great Star of Africa and other diamonds, along with calls for their repatriation, have intensified since the queen’s death. Many South Africans consider Britain’s acquisition of the jewels illegitimate.

The queen’s death has opened up a conversation about colonialism and its relationship to her legacy. The media South Africans have debated ownership of the gem, along with demanding reparations payments.

“The Cullinan diamond must be returned to South Africa with immediate effect,” activist Thanduxolo Sabelo told local media, adding: “Minerals from our country and other countries continue to benefit Britain at the expense of our people.”

More than 6,000 people have signed a petition calling for the Great Star of Africa to be returned and displayed in a South African museum.

A member of the South African Parliament, Vuyolwethu Zungula, urged his country to “demand reparations for all damage caused by Great Britain” and also to “demand the return of all gold and diamonds stolen by Great Britain”.

The cloud of colonialism hangs over Queen Elizabeth’s legacy in Africa

When the president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, posted a tweet Praising the queen, some South Africans hijacked the post to complain about the return of the Great Star diamond.

One wrote: “Have you asked him when he is going to return the diamond from South Africa?”, while another posted reacting to the accession of King Charles III that his “First duty: return the diamond from South Africa!”

A real gift or a “stolen” diamond?

According to the Royal Collection Trust, which oversees the royal collection of the British royal family, the Cullinan diamond was presented to King Edward VII (the British monarch at the time) in 1907, two years after its discovery in a private mine in the former South African province of Transvaal.

“It was sent to Asscher in Amsterdam to be carved in 1908,” he added.

Weighing some 3,106 carats in its natural form, the original diamond was “about the size of a human heart,” says the Royal Asscher.

The Royal Asscher, which supports the monarchy’s possession of the jewel, explains that the gem was acquired by the South African government of the Transvaal (under British rule) and presented to King Edward VII as a birthday present.

A professor of African politics at the University of South Africa, Everisto Benyera, rejects this version. Benyera told CNN that “colonial transactions are illegitimate and immoral.”

“Our narrative is that the entire Transvaal and Union of South African government and concomitant miners’ unions were illegal,” Benyera said, arguing that: “Receiving a stolen diamond does not exonerate the recipient.

The Great Star is a blood diamond…The private (mining) company, the Transvaal government and the British Empire were part of a larger web of colonialism.”

According to the Royal Asscher, the Cullinan diamond was cut from nine large stones and 96 smaller pieces. The largest of the stones was named the Great Star of Africa by King Edward VII, who also named the second largest carved stone the Little Star of Africa.

The largest diamond was set in the Sovereign Scepter with Cross and the second cut stone was set in the Imperial Crown. Queen Elizabeth II has been seen in many portraits wearing these diamonds.

“The late queen of England has flaunted these (diamonds) for more than half a century,” Leigh-Ann Mathys, a national spokeswoman for the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), a political party, told CNN. South African opposition politician.

Mathys accused the British colonial powers of stealing land and seizing mines that belonged to native peoples.

“Our call is for the repatriation of all colonial theft, of which the theft of the Great Star of Africa is a part,” he said.

“We are not asking for its return, as this implies that there was a valid agreement under which the diamond was lent to the British royal family. It is in their possession solely as a result of colonial holdings that stifled the natives of this country and of other places,” Mathys told CNN.

African countries have persistently fought to recover cultural artifacts looted by colonial troops. Last month, a London museum agreed to return 72 objects looted from the Kingdom of Benin in southern Nigeria during a British military operation in 1897.