They ask to delete a pirate IPTV app for Android, Smart TV and other devices

Sky has asked GitHub, the world’s largest online development platform with 70 million users and over 200 million code repositories, to remove all traces of CucoTV, the app for streaming free (albeit ad-supported) movies. and copyrighted series.

The fight against pirated content continues every day, with cases that are successful and many others that end up being as particular as this one.

The request must have been half listened to by Github, since it is true that it has eliminated the CucoTV repository, but the main website of the application, which is also hosted on GitHub, continues to function normally. In fact, you can even download its APK yet.

With the help of your anti-piracy partner, kopjraSky asked the developer platform to remove the offending site and APK, which they only partially achieved.

“We are writing to you for and on behalf of Sky UK Limited, the exclusive owner of the rights to distribute and operate Sky UK channels. This IPTV application (CucoTV) includes the Sky TV pay TV series Gomorrah in an illegal and unauthorized way,” the notice says.

Half victory: closed IPTV repository

Sure enough, the repository has been closed. If you access this website, you will find the following notice:

“Repository unavailable due to removal by DMCA [Digital Millennium Copyright Act, Ley de Derechos de Autor de la Era Digital]. This repository is currently disabled due to a DMCA takedown notice. We have disabled public access to the repository. The notice has been published publicly» and it does not lead to the previous warning that we told you about.

However, it seems that GitHub wants to do rather little against Cuco TVSo, apart from the website still operating normally, even the associated repository is still online. This repository is linked to a different user than the one targeted by Sky, which may be part of the explanation as to why it hasn’t been disabled, but instead Sky would have to go through the same process over and over again.

Interestingly, Sky had previously tried this fight against Cuco TV, through its Italian subsidiary also through Kopjra, which sent two requests to GitHub in May and June of last year after seeing the Sky TG24 program and the Diavoli series ( Devils in the rest of the world) respectively. On that occasion the defeat was total, because GitHub skipped over taking any action against pirate IPTV app.