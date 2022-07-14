They ask to drop charges against a Dominican winemaker who killed his attacker in New York

New York, USA

Representatives of various associations of winemakers, small supermarkets and restaurants They gathered this Wednesday on the steps of the New York City Hall to request again that the charges be dropped against the clerk of Dominican origin José Alba, who killed a client who violently assaulted him with a knife.

“We are here to ask that the charges be dropped against Mr. José Alba, who has been charged with second-degree murder when all he did was defend himself against a convicted criminal,” Francisco Marte, president of the Association of Bodegas and one of the organizers of this Wednesday’s mobilization.

Specifically, from the Mayor’s office, a Thirty participants also asked the Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Bragg, withdraw the accusation.

Marte met with Bragg two days ago to discuss the matter and, as he told Efe, the prosecutor told him that “there is a procedure to follow.”

The mayor of the city, Eric Adams, defended the winemaker on July 7, who is out on bail, after his bail was reduced from $250,000 to $50,000.

“My thoughts are with this hard-working, honest New Yorker who was doing his job at his workplace, where a person walked in and got behind the counter and attacked him,” Adams said at the time.

During the rally this Wednesday, the president of the State Chamber of the National Association of Latino Chambers of Commerce, Frank García, insisted that the protest was not to request the resignation of the prosecutor, but to continue pressing, to which he received the boos from some of those present.

García, who praised Marte for putting up his house as collateral for the payment of the accused winemaker’s bail, underlined the importance of the unity of all associations and highlighted that this concentration had brought together the winery representatives of the Republican and Democratic parties.

Marte assured that the winemakers were facing “numerous security problems” and added that if the charges against Alba are not dropped, the wrong message will be sent: “If we defend ourselves, we are going to go to jail.”

In this sense, he stressed to Efe that violent incidents have increased by 80%, although according to him, in reality they have increased by 100% “because there are many who do not report, because no arrests are made.

The events occurred on July 1, in the Harlem neighborhood, when the attacker Austin Simon attacked Alba after the clerk argued with Simon’s partner because his digital ration card, with which he wanted to buy a bag of potato chips , was not accepted by the card reader.

At one point during the struggle, in which supposedly Simón’s girlfriend wounded Alba with a knife, the winemaker took a knife with which he stabbed and killed Simon.