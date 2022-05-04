They ask to open a medical career in Los Cabos – El Sudcaliforniano

La Paz, Baja California Sur. (OEM-Informex).- At the proposal of deputy Eda Palacios and unanimously, the State Congress approved sending an exhortation to Governor Víctor Castro so that through the Ministry of Public Education (SEP) and Ministry of Health (SS) assess the relevance of resuming the project to teach medicine at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur (UABCS) and particularly at the Cabo San Lucas Campus.

In her statement of reasons, deputy Eda María Palacios Márquez highlighted the importance of the proposal, given the high demand for applications for the career, in addition to requiring human resources for the hospital proposed for the municipality of Los Cabos.

He regretted that the project has been slowed down due to the fact that in the budget negotiations with the federation it was not possible to secure the resource and warned about the unflattering future that awaits the entity in terms of health, given the latent danger of another pandemic and the increase in chronic-degenerative diseases that has increased in recent years.

Although the legislator did not mention it, one of the main obstacles that in the past faced the initiative to open the medical career in the entity, was the opposition of some professionals of the branch agglutinated in the College of Physicians, who argued that if this career, there would not be enough work for everyone.

He recalled that the project for the opening of the medical career began in the period of Governor Narciso Agúndez and was resumed with Marcos Covarrubias and even Congress approved the decree that issued the Organic Law of the University of Health of the State of Baja California Sur, which establishes the legal framework that creates and guarantees the operation and development of the University of Health as a public institution of higher education, in which the careers of Medicine, Nursing, Nutrition, Psychology, Dentistry and Rescues are taught Doctors, for which a resource of more than 40 million pesos was required.

Eda Palacios proposed that this career be taught in the Municipality of Los Cabos, at the Autonomous University of Baja California Sur; He recalled that the Mexican Institute of Competitiveness places the medical degree as the best paid in the country, and explained that the average cost of the degree in a public institution is 54 thousand 346 pesos, while in a private school its cost is of 1 million 414, thousand pesos.