They ask to take the heart of Maradona to Qatar 2022

BUENOS AIRES — An advertising agency and another communication, public relations and content production agency asked to take the heart of Diego Armando Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020, to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

If alive, Diego would have wanted to be in Qatar, the statement said. ESPN.com

“After several movements and transfers, the last thing that is known is that Diego’s vital organ is protected, with custody and in formalin, in the Pathological Anatomy Department that belongs to the Buenos Aires Police. For now…”, he says the statement released by these agencies.

“Bombay, a creative advertising agency with a base in Mexico, the USA and Argentina, and SDO, a regional PR and digital production company and agency, are the promoters of this initiative that proposes the presence of Diego’s heart starting in November in Qatar”, the text says.

Javier Mentasti and Manuel Vega, directors of Bombay are “convinced” that if Maradona had not died, he would be present at the World Cup to encourage Argentina.

“We want to fulfill what we feel would be his wish, we want Maradona’s heart to travel with the national team to Qatar. That he accompany the team on the way to Ezeiza, that he travel with them, that he be in concentration, in a room, in the micro , in the locker room, on the pitch and if God and Diego want, seven games later, next to the long-awaited cup. It’s our dream, and we want it to be everyone’s dream from today,” the statement said. .

“Can you imagine Diego’s heart in the national team’s locker room and in the pre-match talks? It may be a dream, but we want it to come true,” added Lucas Mentasti, director of SDO.

According to the promoters, there are already “many followers” of this initiative.

One of them is César Pérez, owner of the museum house “La casa de D10s”, one of the buildings in which Maradona lived, now converted into a museum.

“In our house we live and breathe Maradona: his childhood, his career, his family. We identify with this initiative and support it because nothing better than Diego’s heart traveling to Qatar, so that he, the players and the soccer lovers, we feel it close in some way,” he said in the text.