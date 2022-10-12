“They asked me to get as strong as possible for the new installment of ‘Thor'”

Photo credit: Karwai Tang – Getty Images

There is very little left -specifically 2 weeks- for ‘Love and Thunder’, the new installment of the God of thunder ‘Thor’, to land in theaters. And that means there’s less and less left for us to see Natalie Portman’s brutal physical transformation on the big screen. Yes, we are referring to the one -which we already told you about- that the actress had to carry out to prepare your leading role in this film. You remember?

Among other things, in order to carry out the recording of this film, Natalie Portman had to undergo large doses of training -which included the famous and effective weight training-, as well as following a high protein vegetable dietWell, let’s remember that the actress follows a completely vegan diet. And it is precisely now that she has decided to open up about her great physical change.

Natalie Portman’s transformation

For the actress, it was not easy to carry it out, since it is the first time in his career that he has been asked to gain muscle to record the movie; something that it affected him psychologically. “In ‘Black Swan,’ they asked me to lose as much weight as possible,” Portman told Variety, reflecting on the role that earned him an Oscar. “For ‘Thor’, they asked me to get as big as possible. That is an incredible challenge – and also a mental challenge as a woman, ”she says.

To prepare for the role, the actress had to work with a trainer for 10 months, and even then she was not able to get taller as the script demanded. Measuring almost 30 centimeters shorter, how would they carry out the recording? To make up for that height difference, Natalie Portman had to walk on a ramp to be face to face with Chris Hemsworth in some of the scenes that we will see during the film.

“As a woman who is 5’1″, I don’t know if I will ever be cast as a 5’1″ character again.. I really enjoyed that people saw me so strong, “he says. After all, the height problem was left in a funny anecdote. Now we only have to see the final result and enjoy the new installment of ‘Thor’ in theaters cinema.