‘They asked me to give up super-g to make Casse run’

The case breaks out within Italjet: the replica of sports director Rinaldi, again on the columns of the Gazzetta dello Sport. “I didn’t ask Matteo for anything”. And Casse himself, ready to return to Italy, clarifies in defense of his teammate: “Matteo is a friend, the problem concerns farce competitions”.

A descent went badly, even if Dominik Paris was the lifeline, as expected, finishing in sixth position, and a post-race by fire and … ice. The controversy ignites when Matteo Marsaglia, as reported by “La Gazzetta dello Sport”, releases bombshell statements before, in the official startlist of the super-g scheduled for Tuesday, his name was regularly listed with Dominik Paris and Christof Innerhofer.

The rumors were circulating about the possibility that the FISI could somehow deploy Mattia Casse, who had flown to Beijing in the middle of last week to become a sort of reserve in order to take over from an athlete from another nation, in case of renunciation of the ‘last minute, or to the same teammate if the fears related to some positivity had come true. For Marsaglia, now 15th downhill, the story is very clear: “Mthey asked not to compete because they would like Casse to race – thundered the Piedmontese – I explained that they can’t do it. Should I say I’m wrong, declare false? Don’t mess with these things. And should I do this for what? To fix the mistakes of those who led us to have only seven seats at the Games?

People trying to save themselves on the athletes’ skin? To go to the Olympics it would have needed a podium, or a place in the top 5, or there would have been a technical choice. I have the placement in the top 5 …

And if they don’t want me to compete, I won’t compete, but I won’t leave my pass, at the most they will go down in two. They try to turn me against Mattia Casse, who is my friend and for whom I will have to be the best man. No, they won’t. They’ve been trying to get me to stop for four years, should I do them a favor like that? ”.

Harsh words, to which Massimo Rinaldi, ds of the federation, tried to reply on the same columns of the rosea: “A Matteo, I didn’t ask for anything, much less to declare the false. It would be madness that would have legal consequences also at the level of the IOC. Having said that, in the current season Marsaglia has obtained a fourth place in the descent, while in the super-g ranking he is in 39th place. The bib on the descent is deserved and in the race it proved it, but I think I have the right to point out that on a technical level the same cannot be said for the super-g, obviously hoping that tomorrow it will prove me wrong. Among other things, participation in the Olympics does not automatically give the right to participate in all their competitions. That said, Marsaglia will participate in the super-g tomorrow, together with Paris and Innerhofer ”.

After having argued in a very decisive way more than anything else on the modalities of his exclusion, discovered “by means of social”, Mattia Casse tried to defend the environment and the same teammate, who naturally has no fault in this situation. “Matteo is not only a comrade, but he is a dear friend – wrote Casse – I arrived in China hoping to be able to recover a share from the re-allocation between states; I was confident in the cancellation of the Dubai, Kolasin and Malbun races which, it is no secret, were organized to pursue purposes other than sports.

Like me, other athletes, such as Steven Nyman, were excluded due to Olympic passes awarded “in this way”. I hope that this injustice will not be repeated, out of respect for athletes and sport ”.