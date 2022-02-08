“They asked me to say I’m sick to let Casse run” – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

MATTEO MARSAGLIA SHOCK: “RINALDI ASKED ME TO SAY OF STAR BAD TO MAKE CASH RUNNING”

THE CHRONICLE OF THE RACE

5.27 Thank you for following us and good continuation of the day. Be confident, today there will be no shortage of chances to win medals… A sporting greeting.

5.25 The American River Radamus is 15th at 1 ″ 69. The final placings of the Azzurri: Marsaglia 18th, Paris 21st. From now on, only third and fourth tier athletes will go down.

5.23 Slovenian Bostjan Kline, 19th, makes Paris climb to 20th position.

5.20 Matthias Mayer has made history: only the Norwegian Kjetil André Aamodt has won three golds in three different Olympics in men’s alpine skiing, all in super-G (1992, 2002 and 2006). Mayer, on the other hand, won two in super-G (2018 and 2022) and one downhill (2014).

5.19 The Italians: 17th Matteo Marsaglia at 2 ″ 22, Dominik Paris 19th at 2 ″ 68, outside Christof Innerhofer. It was known that Italy would have no chance today, but it went beyond the worst forecasts.

5.18 The final ranking of the Olympic super-G:

Matthias Mayer (Austria) Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) +0.04 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) +0.42 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) +0.74 Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) +0.76 James Crawford (Canada) +0.85 Romed Baumann (Germany) +1.16 Andreas Sander (Germany) +1.27 Blaise Giezendanner (France) +1.32 Trevor Philp (Canada) +1.40

5.15 The Slovenian Miha Hrobat is also out.

5.12 Out of the Canadian Brodie Seger.

5.10 The Frenchman Blaise Giezendanner is 9th at 1 ″ 32. France, for example, has some interesting young people. Not Italy… We are talking about speed of course.

5.08 The French Nils Allegre risks falling and closes 20 ° at 3 ″ 30. He had the bib n.27.

5.05 Canadian Broderick Thompson immediately out.

5.04 The Canadian Trevor Philp is very well, grabbing the top 10: he is 9th at 1 ″ 40.

5.02 The Norwegian veteran Kjetil Jansrud, returning after his injury, is 18th at 3 ″ 06: he is the first athlete to finish behind Paris …

5.00 Marsaglia 15th at 2 ″ 22. Today Italy had no chance in super-G, we have to be honest. And there are no spare parts, the prospects for the Milan-Cortina 2026 home Olympics are not rosy, not at all.

4.58 The American Bryce Bennett is 14th at 1 ″ 86. Let’s now see Matteo Marsaglia. The top 10 would be a great result. He has to stay under the second and a half of posting.

4.54 The German Simon Jocher is 11th at 1 ″ 58.

4.53 We remember that Paris is last at 2 ″ 68, Innerhofer was out again today. A thunderous flop, hoping that Marsaglia reverses the trend.

4.51 The ranking after the top 20:

Matthias Mayer (Austria) Ryan Cochran-Siegle (USA) +0.04 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde (Norway) +0.42 Adrian Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) +0.74 Vincent Kriechmayr (Austria) +0.76 James Crawford (Canada) +0.85 Romed Baumann (Germany) +1.16 Andreas Sander (Germany) +1.27 Alexis Pinturault (France) +1.42 Trevis Ganong (Germany) +1.43

4.49 Franz also immediately out.

4.48 On the 23rd Matteo Marsaglia will come down, who declared to the Gazzetta: “They asked me to pretend to be ill to make Casse run. For what? To save those who did not know the rules and led us to have only 7 seats?“. Fuss is coming …

4.46 Immediately out of Haaser. It is up to another Austrian, Max Franz. Now it is not clear who can beat Mayer.

4.44 It’s the Austrian Raphael Haaser’s turn. Small pause after Innerhofer comes out, a door is being fixed.

4.42 Innerhofer slips in the middle of the track, he is out. Olympics to forget. Really bad, bad, bad.

4.42 Immediately 0.41 late for Innerhofer, nothing to do.

4.41 Sander eighth at 1 ″ 27. It’s up to Innerhofer. Let’s hope his race will last longer than yesterday …

4.38 Crawford is so wrong and misses an opportunity. He is sixth at 85 cents. Now the German Andreas Sander, then Christof Innerhofer.

4.35 Immediately outside Beat Feuz. But the Swiss will return home with the Olympic downhill gold … Now watch out for Canadian James Crawford, a real loose cannon.

4.34 EVERYTHING IS HAPPENING! American Ryan Cochran-Siegle is likely to hit the jackpot and is second just 4 cents from Mayer! He’s up to Feuz.

4.32 Mayer almost unbeatable by now. He is one step away from history: in Sochi 2014 he won gold in descent, in 2018 gold in super-G. Today the encore is one step away. He really is an Olympics man.

4.31 CRAZY MAYER! He trimmed Kilde 6 tenths in the lower part! He takes the lead with 42 cents on the Norwegian, he really had missiles under his feet …

4.31 The delay of the Austrian rises, 0.24 per second detection. Then 0.23 to the third.

4.30 Mayer pays 11 cents to the first intermediate.

4.27 Ferstl is 9th at 1 ″ 80. Now Matthias Mayer, perhaps the last big pitfall for Kilde. Yesterday the Austrian took the bronze in the descent.

4.25 Kriechmayr holds too much in the more technical section and is third at 0.34. Now Norway is dreaming of a brace, but Mayer is still missing… It’s the German Josef Ferstl’s turn.

4.24 0.11 the gap of the Austrian to the partial second.

4.24 Kriechmayr is just 0.03 behind the first intermediate.

4.23 Kilde leads with 0.32 on Sejersted and 0.74 on Baumann, Paris sadly last at 2 ″ 26. The top 10. Now the Austrian Vincent Kriechmayr, one of the four big favorites that we had indicated to you.

4.21 The Norwegian Adrian Smiseth Sejersted is second at 32 cents from his compatriot! Scandinavians absolutely go wild!

4.19 OUT OF ODERMATT TO COMPRESSION! The Swiss risked falling, he was saved, but he jumped a door! He was very close, he could have mocked Kilde, who breathes a sigh of relief.

4.18 0.13 the gap of the Swiss to the second set.

4.18 Odermatt is only 7 cents behind on the first detection.

4.17 German Romed Baumann, former Austrian, is second 0.74 behind Kilde. And now the main rival for the Norwegian: the Swiss Marco Odermatt!

4.16 Kilde may be happy, but not quite. In the final part, in which Pinturault had lent the side to almost everyone, the Norwegian even lost 9 cents from the French: not a good sign.

4.15 Aleksander Aamodt Kilde puts pressure on everyone! The Norwegian takes the lead with a second on Pinturault. In the end, however, he is attackable, or in the stretch where he counts the smoothness.

4.15 A second of margin at the second detection!

4.14 Immediately 36 cents ahead of the first intermediate for Kilde.

4.12 Paris really appeared a caged lion. He closes fifth at 1 ″ 26: unfortunately it is not a surprise. His chance was yesterday, there was no chance in super-G. Watch out for Kilde now!

4.10 Ganong is second by only one cent. Let’s see Dominik Paris, who has struggled so much this year in the super-G because he has technical problems in tackling the tightest corners.

4.08 Caviezel is third at 4 tenths from the top. He is the turn of the American Travis Ganong, then it will be the turn of Dominik Paris.

4.06 Pinturault skies well on the wall, loses in the final, but takes the lead with 21 cents on Rogentin. It is up to the Swiss Gino Caviezel, pure super-G specialist.

4.04 Bailet jumps a door and is out. He is the turn of the French Alexis Pinturault.

4.02 Attention now to the Frenchman Matthieu Bailet, he skies well technically.

4.01 1’21 ″ 57 Rogentin’s time. A super-G not very dissimilar from yesterday’s descent.

4.00 Start of the super-G with the Swiss Stefan Rogentin.

3.55 We don’t expect much from the Azzurri, they have been struggling for a long time in this discipline. Furthermore, the specialist Mattia Casse was excluded from the squad. Never say never, but it’s hard going to annoy the holy monsters.

3.52 Four men to beat: the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the Swiss Marco Odermatt, the Austrians Vincent Kriechmayr and Matthias Mayer.

3.50 The super-G was traced by Reto Nydegger, coach of Switzerland: did he want to favor Odermatt or Feuz?

3.49 The starting bibs of the Italians: 6 Dominik Paris, 18 Christof Innerhofer, 23 Matteo Marsaglia.

3.46 The starting bibs of the race:

1 512038 ROGENTIN Stefan 1994 SUI

2 6190176 BAILET Matthieu 1996 FRA

3 194364 PINTURAULT Alexis 1991 FRA

4 511852 CAVIEZEL Gino 1992 SUI

5 530874 GANONG Travis 1988 USA

6 291459 PARIS Dominik 1989 ITA

7 422139 KILDE Aleksander Aamodt 1992 NOR

8 51215 BAUMANN Romed 1986 GER

9 512269 ODERMATT Marco 1997 SUI

10 422310 SEJERSTED Adrian Smiseth 1994 NOR

11 53980 KRIECHMAYR Vincent 1991 AUT

12 202059 FERSTL Josef 1988 GER

13 53902 MAYER Matthias 1990 AUT

14 6530319 COCHRAN-SIEGLE Ryan 1992 USA

15 511383 FEUZ Beat 1987 SUI

16 104531 CRAWFORD James 1997 CAN

17 200379 SANDER Andreas 1989 GER

18 293006 INNERHOFER Christof 1984 ITA

19 54445 HAASER Raphael 1997 AUT

20 53817 FRANZ Max 1989 AUT

21 202762 JOCHER Simon 1996 GER

22 6530104 BENNETT Bryce 1992 USA

23 293550 MARSAGLIA Matteo 1985 ITA

24 421483 JANSRUD Kjetil 1985 NOR

25 103865 PHILP Trevor 1992 CAN

26 104096 THOMPSON Broderick 1994 CAN

27 194858 ALLEGRE Nils 1994 FRA

28 194298 GIEZENDANNER Blaise 1991 FRA

29 104272 SEGER Brodie 1995 CAN

30 561310 HROBAT Miha 1995 SLO

31 422278 WINDINGSTAD Rasmus 1993 NOR

32 561216 KLINE Bostjan 1991 SLO

33 6532084 RADAMUS River 1998 USA

34 110324 von APPEN Henrik 1994 CHI

35 310426 VUKICEVIC Marko 1992 SRB

36 151238 ZABYSTRAN Jan 1998 CZE

37 350095 PFIFFNER Marco 1994 LEL

38 561397 NARALOCNIK Nejc 1999 SLO

39 221117 GOWER Jack 1994 IRL

40 20398 VERDU Joan 1995 AND

41 370031 ALEXANDRIA Arnaud 1993 MON

42 492063 ETXEZARRETA Adur 1996 ESP

3.40 Hello friends of OA Sport and welcome to the Live Live of the men’s Super-G of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.

Hello and welcome friends of OA Sport to LIVE LIVE of the super-G competition that is giving away the coveted Olympic title! On the arduous slope of Yanqing, scourged by the wind in recent days, Dominik Paris wants to redeem the sixth place in the free attempting the assault on a coveted medal.

The blue remained with a hint of bitterness in the mouth at the end of the descent and he will have to vent all his anger starting at 4.00 tonight (Italian time) to turn the tide of his Olympics. Christof Innerhofer and Matteo Marsaglia represent the other two tricolor cards, while the hopes of seeing the starting gate have vanished Mattia Casse.

The bag of favorites is quickly done: Aleksander Aamodt Kilde holds the red bib leader and is a candidate for the role of protagonist together with young Swiss champion Marco Odermatt; the same goes for the Austrians Matthias Mayer and Vincent Kriechmayr with the latter current World champion in the specialty. It is difficult to foresee insertions by the second lines (Feuz and Clarey can they reiterate yesterday’s sharp?), but surprises in the five-circle event are always around the corner.

Alpine skiing, who is the tracker of the men’s super-G at the Olympics? Smiles for Switzerland, Feuz for the double

The race will start as mentioned at 4.00 Italian time. Through LIVE LIVE curated by OA Sport you will follow the progress of the competition minute by minute, with a privileged focus on the performances of our Azzurri. It is forbidden to miss the spectacle of the Olympic super-G, a truly unique and stellar event awaits us. Stay in our company!

Photo: Lapresse