“They asked me to say I’m sick to make Casse run. To save those who don’t know the rules? ” – OA Sport

The controversy broke out within the Italian men’s alpine ski team during the Olympics Winter in Beijing 2022. Not so much for the unsatisfactory results between downhill and super-G, where no medals came from. It was the one who opened Pandora’s box Matteo Marsaglia, who stated that the sporting director Massimo Rinaldi would have asked him to give up playing today’s super-G in order to be able to give way to Mattia Casse.

In fact, it should be noted that at the Games it is possible to replace an athlete with a compatriot only in the event of an injury or a positive Covid-19. Neither of the two cases, however, concerns Marsaglia, who should have declared the falsehood. The outburst of the 36-year-old from Lazio was reported by Gazzetta dello Sport: “They asked me not to compete because they wanted Casse to race. I have explained that they cannot do this. Should I say I’m wrong, declare false? Don’t mess with these things. And should I do this for what? To repair the mistakes of those who led us to have only seven seats in the Olympics Games? People trying to save themselves on the athletes’ skin?“.

Alpine skiing, Matteo Marsaglia: “I didn’t invent anything. It’s a shameful thing, against all the values ​​of sport “

The blue then continued: “To go to the Games it would have needed a podium, or a placement in the top 5, or there would have been a technical choice. I have the placement in the top 5 … And if they don’t want me to compete, I don’t compete, but I won’t leave my pass, at most they will get off in two (Paris and Innerhofer, ed.). They try to turn me against Mattia Casse, who is my friend and for whom I will have to be the best man. No, they won’t. They’ve been trying to get me to stop for four years, should I do them such a favor?“.

Alpine skiing, the double mockery of Mattia Casse: not summoned, then possible fished out and finally excluded

Matteo Marsaglia then actually took part in today’s super-G on the Yanqing track, closing out of the top-15. Massimo Rinaldi has totally denied this story: “I didn’t ask Matteo for anything, much less to declare the false. It would be madness that would have legal consequences also at the level of the IOC. That said, in the current season Matteo Marsaglia has obtained a fourth place in the descent, while in the super-G ranking he is in 39th place. The bib on the descent is deserved and in the race it proved it, but I think I have the right to point out that on a technical level the same cannot be said for the super-G, obviously hoping that tomorrow he will prove me wrong. Among other things, participation in the Olympics does not automatically give the right to participate in all their competitions“.

We remember that Mattia Casse he had not originally been called up for the Games and the athlete had complained loudly on social networks. The skier was later put on a plane to China hoping for a relocation, which however did not happen and therefore he was unable to compete.

