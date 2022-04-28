They assert that the Unasur clinic is not suitable for the final year of Medicine

Unasur offers, through social networks, its medical career that already has “many interested”, in the words of its rector, Mirta Reyes. Meanwhile, she revealed that final year medical students – mostly Brazilians – from other faculties in the area go to that medical establishment to carry out their internships.

As the Autonomous University of the South (Unasur) requested the opening of Medicine six years ago before the pertinent bodies, it already offers that career in a town on the border with Brazil. It only awaits the approval of the National Council for Higher Education (Cones), which recently learned that the institution has authorization from the Ministry of Public Health (MSP) to care for patients in its community clinic.

The Santísimo Redentor community clinic is located within the Faculty of Medicine that Unasur set up in the Zanja Pytã district, located 7 km from the capital of the Department of Amambay and just 200 meters from the border line with Brazil.

Malvina Caballero, director of the Directorate of Health Establishments, Related and Health Technologies of the MSP, confirmed that this clinic was enabled in 2020 by the Health portfolio, but only for outpatient care. Therefore, it is not authorized for rotating internships or medical residencies for final year medical students.

“That is an outpatient medical clinic that does not have beds for inpatients, that is not within the requirements. It is only an office, an emergency and if they have beds they can be hospitalized for observation for up to 24 hours”, he commented.

Therefore, it is not suitable for practice, much less a rotating internship for final year medical students. This was confirmed by Narciso Velázquez, president of Cones.

Unasur requested in 2019 the authorization of that clinic. The authorization came and they obtained the endorsement of the MSP by meeting all the requirements. “They were doing community consultations with the doctors, who are the university instructors who attend there and they are also going to use it as a practice field because the Cones asks that universities have their own practice field authorized by the Ministry of Health,” he said. Caballero, noting that she did the inspection herself.

"We no longer control what they do inside because it is the Superintendence that controls. We enable according to the physical and documentary requirements requested by the user in that case and once they comply, the validity of the authorization certificate granted by the Ministry of Health is five years, "he concluded.







































