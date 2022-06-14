They assure JLo and Ben Affleck secretly married

Two months ago Jennifer López and Ben Affleck announced that they were engaged for the second time and although 20 years ago they did not reach the altar, it seems that this new opportunity the couple sealed their love.

According to Cuore magazine, “Bennifer” was married under strict privacy and secrecy and all the guests had to sign a confidentiality agreement.

The couple said yes with a wedding at the Ritz-Reynolds hotel in Lake Oconee in Georgia and according to the edition, they found out from the neighbors of the hotel where the link was held and they have revealed the event.

The luxurious five-star resort located in a paradisiacal enclave, closed for the event, which has further safeguarded the exclusivity that JLo and Ben have supposedly agreed with a magazine from the heart of their country.

Last April, the actress and singer-songwriter announced the commitment with a video in which the interpreter of “Ain’t your mama” exposed a ring with a green diamond, while the music of her song titled “Dear Ben”, lyrics dedicated to Ben Affleck.

The couple resumed their relationship in 2021, after Ben Affleck’s breakup with actress Ana de Armas, once again becoming a media and fan favorite. Jennifer Lopez and Affleck formed one of the most popular couples of the early 2000s, and were engaged from 2002 to 2004 for a wedding that never took place.

With this link, it would be the fourth time that the artist passes through the altar, because “JLo” married Ojani Noa in 1997, with Cris Judd in 2001 and with Marc Anthony (they divorced 10 years later).

She got engaged to Ben Affleck in 2004 and to Alex Rodriguez in 2019, although on these last two occasions, there was no wedding.