They assure Laura Zapata planned her kidnapping to get money from Thalía

Laura Zapata would plan a kidnapping to “get money” from Thalía

According to some sources, the actress Mexican Laura Zapata planned her kidnapping in order to “get money” from her sister, the Mexican singer and actress Thalía, something that undoubtedly caused great controversy in her time and to be true, she continues to do so.

There is no doubt that one of the episodes that marked the life of Laura Zapata and affected her family relationship was the kidnapping of which she was a victim in 2002, along with Ernestina Sodi, mother of Camila Sodi and also sister of the Mexican singer. Thalia.

As you may remember, Laura and Ernestina survived captivity, however, from then on the family fractured.

It may interest you: Thalia in mourning, her grandmother loses her life at 104 years of age

For years Laura Zapata distanced herself and currently only has communication with Thalía because they were in charge of the care and expenses of her grandmother, Doña Eva Mange.

The truth is that this was a chapter that they will never forget, however, it is also used to stain the image of Laura Zapata.

In fact, just like that did the Mexican actor Alfredo Adame when he criticized the villain of soap operas.

In an interview with the Univisión network, he assured that he has no doubt that Laura is “perverse, malevolent”, for which he pointed out that she had planned her kidnapping to obtain economic benefit from Thalía and her millionaire husband, Tommy Mottola.

It is very clear to me. I have as a friend the commander of the anti-kidnapping unit and of course, he was a self-kidnapping. They released her first, remember, to negotiate and the whole thing, “he said with great confidence.

In this way, she remembered that for this reason the rest of the sisters did not want to have contact with Laura for the care of her grandmother, because they know her.

If you have a brother who you know is a thug, a mythomaniac, a brawler, then you better not even get into it. I support Thalía, the sisters, and Laura Zapata I do not give her any credit, “said Adame.

In this way, for Alfredo Adame, the distance between the sisters is the product of envy, due to the fact that Thalía achieved stardom and Laura, as indicated, continues, without being anyone, a middling actress.

He never stepped on his sister Thalía’s heels, that has been his frustration, his bitterness, his complex, his envy. Her sister arrived and ate her errand, why was she never a big star? She is a good actress and she sings well, but nothing more, “assured Alfredo Adame.

It should be noted that at that time, the words against Laura Zapata were motivated by Alfredo Adame’s annoyance upon learning that the actress wants the presidency of the National Association of Interpreters (ANDI).

God free us,” said the actor before the cameras.