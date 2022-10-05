They assure that Amber Heard’s baby is Elon Musk’s

Amber Heard has been in almost every international tabloid in the last yearbecause after the divorce the famous took sides and even multimillion-dollar companies ended up reaching strong decisions such as the rumors that the

will erase Heard from Aquaman:

“The lost kingdom” upon discovering that

she was unfaithful to Johnny Depp while they were married.



Now, although the waters seemed to have calmed down for the actress, the truth is that A new topic came to light: the paternity of his daughter, Oonhag Paige, who was born “out of nowhere” right in the middle of the controversial divorce.

What is known about the daughter of Amber Heard?

Although it was easy to believe that Depp was the little girl’s father, in the trial with Heard it was pointed out that she had surrogate a womb to be able to do in vitro fertilization and achieve her “dream of being a mother”.

Amber had already said in posts from last July 2021 that: “Four years ago I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms.” when introduced along with a photo in which was shown with her daughter Oonhag Paige Heard in her arms for the first timeto later tell in some other photos that she was the only legal father of the baby who would have been born in April of that year.

Oonhag had been named after the mother of

heard

who passed away in 2020, however, aroused much controversy because he had already ended his relationship with Depp and it was not known if he continued or not with the brief romance that he had between 2016 and 2018 with the tycoon

Elon Musk

, leaving the baby in doubt about her paternity.

Amber Heard’s mother would have said that Elon Musk was the father of her grandson

Given the there was no known image in which Amber showed signs of pregnancy and that even the report of “The Mirror” of 2020 had pointed out that Mrs. Paige claimed that her daughter had fertility problems and could not have children, it was speculated that she rented a womb.

Despite this, what others asked was who was the sperm donor, an issue that was revived thanks to the mother of the actress because shortly before she died she pointed out that Heard and Musk had frozen eggs fertilized with his sperm, same issue for which he had sued her to get rid of those embryos.

Likewise, Jessica Reed Klaus, pointed out for international newspapers that: “Close anonymous sources indicate that Elon Musk gave sperm to Amber Heard to conceive their daughter Oonagh Paige“, said that at the moment they have not denied or accepted any of those involved.