They assure that Belinda had a relationship with her cousin; she scammed him too

The separation of Christian Nodal and Belinda has uncovered some “secrets” of the singer’s past, because now an alleged relationship that the famous woman had with one of her cousins, who, it is said, also scammed, has come to light.

According to the program Gossip No LikeBelinda’s relative would have discovered being the victim of a scam by an image in which Belinda is seen next to her lawyers, for which the young man broke all kinds of relationship with the singer.

