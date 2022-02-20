They assure that Belinda had a relationship with her cousin; she scammed him too

The separation of Christian Nodal and Belinda has uncovered some “secrets” of the singer’s past, because now an alleged relationship that the famous woman had with one of her cousins, who, it is said, also scammed, has come to light.

According to the program Gossip No LikeBelinda’s relative would have discovered being the victim of a scam by an image in which Belinda is seen next to her lawyers, for which the young man broke all kinds of relationship with the singer.

“We can confirm that since 2017, Belinda took some photos with her lawyers in the office, she sent them every year to different men, including Nodal saying that they were checking her taxes and that they were going to put her in jail if they didn’t lend him to pay his taxes… then, one of the exes talks to another ex, sees the photo and tells him, he sent me this photo in 2017 and he sends it to you in 2018, and to another sends in 2019 and Nodal in 2021… Belinda uses the same photo to get money from men, and one of those who discovered the photos was her cousin,” he commented. Javier Ceriano.

According to information from the drivers, Belinda’s cousin is the son of her father’s brother and for a long time, the couple had a good relationship, as the singer promoted it on her social networks.

In addition, they leaked the alleged messages where Belinda tells her cousin that she wants to kiss him, be with him and suck him. An off-key conversation.

Belinda’s modus operandi

Some hosts of show programs revealed the way in which Belinda operates to obtain money from men, Gustavo Adolfo Infante recounted one of the singer’s experiences.

One of the people we dined with said that suddenly she told them: ‘It can’t be, my card doesn’t go through, it doesn’t go through’, (they told her) ‘honey but we’re in Europe’, (and she commented ) ‘My love, do you think that from your office they could put a million pesos and arriving in Mexico I pay you?’, And they just talked and transferred, “he explained.

