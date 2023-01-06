They assure that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are together only for convenience

It is said that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez are going through one of their worst crises.

So far, the couple has not denied or confirmed anything.

For a few days now, rumors have spread that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez They would be one step away from separation and even affirm that their wedding would be on hold due to this situation.

Although neither party has confirmed this information, it has recently emerged that both would continue their relationship, but only for convenience, since they know that a break would not benefit their public image.

“Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez would be going through one of their worst crises, so much so that even their wedding would be in danger. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez would continue together solely because of the contracts and advertising commitments that bind them.”they stated in ‘Gossip no Like’.

According to the famous entertainment program, both are aware that their bank accounts “They could be affected if a separation occurs.”

The rumors could be supported after, during the presentation of the CR7 in Al-Nassr, many Internet users noticed that Rodríguez hugged the footballer in a “cold and distant” way, in addition to the fact that she was the only one who did not wear the team’s shirt.

For his part, journalist Gonzalo Vásquez recently declared that “The recent disappointment of the player in the World Cup in Qatar with the Portuguese team would have triggered a crisis and the wedding they had planned would be on standby.”

Similarly, Mhoni Vidente said that the athlete “he’s getting divorced” de Rodríguez, with whom he has been in a relationship for six years and has three children in common, although one unfortunately died in April 2022.

It should be noted that, after the signing of Ronaldo, it has been said that the couple could not live together in Saudi Arabia, because they are not yet married. However, it was recently said that the Islamic authorities could grant them a special permit.