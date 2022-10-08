They assure that Elle Fanning will be the star of Death Stranding 2

Recent rumors have pointed out that Hideo Kojima is not only working on the Xbox exclusive, with an unofficial name overdosewould also do the same with PlayStation in the sequel to Death Stranding. Yesterday, the creative confirmed that one of the stars of one of these projects will be the actress Elle Fanning and the community speculates with her participation in the delivery of the IP starring Norman Reedus.

Elle Fanning could be the star of Death Stranding 2

After Hideo Kojima revealed Elle Fanning’s participation in one of his projects, fans were quick to look for clues that would clarify the picture and find out what the Japanese genius had in his hands. The official image showing the actress was subjected to analysis and some agree that the announcement of Death Stranding 2 It is imminent and she would be part of the cast, taking into account that the first installment featured well-known actors.

In this regard, fans point out that the logo shown at the bottom of the image is very similar to that of Knot City in Death Stranding so it would correspond to that of another city in the sequel. Likewise, the threads that stand out have been taken as a reference to the concept of the game, weaving new links in humanity after the clash between the world of the living and the world of the dead.

So far, Kojima is still toying with us, leaving hints about what’s to come, and the hype is running high. Following this announcement, a developer at Kojima Productions made a “mistake” by sharing Kojima’s post using the hashtag #DeathStranding but later regretted it, leaving more doubt about the studio’s next reveal.

