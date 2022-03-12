They assure that Gael García goes to therapy after the death of his father

After the death of his father, José Ángel García, the actor Gael Garcia Bernal walked into one deep depressionno, so has attended therapies to overcome his lossthis in the words of the filmmaker Serge Yazbeck, Gael’s stepfather and with whom he has a very close relationship.

In an interview with a renowned magazine, Yazbek assured that Bernal started with a therapy in New YorkHowever, due to lack of time, he was unable to continue attending, but continues with his process of overcoming his pain.

“Gael had a lot of trouble, it made him very sad and he went into depression, since he really spent little time with his father. That loss is very recent and he tries to take everything better. He attended therapies in New York with a person, but the lack of time has made it difficult for him to be frequent. It is understandable, some of us have somehow asked for help. He is in that process of recovering.” Sergio said.

The filmmaker also revealed that despite having already separated from the actor’s mother, they continue to have a great relationship, especially now that Gael became a father for the third time; he even revealed the little girl’s name: “We have a great relationship and we have talked a lot about everything now that his baby was born with Fernanda (Aragonés) who is only four months old. Her name is Cosme and we are all happy with her, it is very nice to meet a new being ”he added.

He also spoke about the facet as the father of the ‘charolostra’ and said he was very proud of him: “He is a great dad, he has his other two children who live in Buenos Aires with his mother (Dolores Fonzi), he travels a lot to Argentina to see them, sometimes he brings them to Mexico. He looks after them a lot even though he goes up and down working”, he detailed.

Regarding his stepson’s projects, he announced that we will soon see him in a film with Jennifer Lopez and confessed that his great wish is that both he and his son Dario Yazbek (Gael’s half brother) can share the stage one day.