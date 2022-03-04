They assure that Galilea Montijo had a relationship with Maca Carriedo and the driver responds

After many dimes and diretes, the host and actress Galilea Montijo decided to break the silence to respond to the rumors she faces this time, this after a YouTube program assured that Guadalajara had had a love affair with Maca Carriedo. Here we tell you what he said!

It was through a chat with various media outlets outside Televisa that the host of the “Hoy” program spoke about the new gossip that was unleashed about her love life.

Yes OK Galilea Montijo was open to talk about the subjectwarned journalists that from now on “don’t ask me things without proof.”

“Don’t stain now, now guys, now it’s serious. Look, I’m going to ask you, you know that I thank you and I always answer you… I always come out to show my face for everything. Don’t ask me things without proof anymore, I think it’s better, when these kinds of things come out, that apart you have to take them, I don’t know who said it, but you have to take them from who they come from, “he said.

In addition, Guadalajara indicated that even if it had been true, there would be nothing wrong with it: “If they know something about me, I have always been very girlfriend, all my life, if it were true, there would have been nothing wrong with it either, I am not finding anything , or anyone, “he concluded.

It may interest you:

Galilea Montijo advises Belinda not to return the ring to Christian Nodal: “The stones stay”

Lili Brillante accuses Galilea Montijo of trying to hit her and she responds

Galilea Montijo says goodbye to Diego Verdaguer with a photograph of the day she “married” him