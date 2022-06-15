They assure that Jenniffer López and Ben Affleck secretly married

Two months ago the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez and the actor Ben Affleck They announced that they were engaged for the second time. Although 20 years ago they did not reach the altar, it seems that in this new opportunity the couple did perform the ceremony and were married.

According to heart magazine, the couple married under strict privacy and secrecy and all the guests had to sign a confidentiality agreement.

The couple would have made a wedding in the Ritz Reynolds Hotel in Lake Oconee in Georgia and according to the edition, they found out from the neighbors of the hotel where the link was held and they have revealed the event.

This luxurious five-star resort located in a paradisiacal place, closed for the event, which has further safeguarded the exclusive that JLo and Ben have supposedly agreed with a magazine from the heart of their country.

The couple resumed their relationship in 2021, after Ben Affleck’s breakup with actress Ana de Armas, once again becoming a media and fan favorite. Jennifer Lopez and Affleck formed one of the most popular couples of the early 2000s, and were engaged from 2002 to 2004 for a wedding that never took place.