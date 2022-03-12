They assure that Kim Kardashian shared photos with Pete Davidson to cover her most recent controversy

After Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos with Pete Davidson for the first time in their social networks, they assure that he did it to cover his most recent controversy. The socialite would have given advice to women that the public did not like at all.

The Kardashian sisters along with Kris Jenner starred on the cover of Variation for its March edition to which they gave a photography session and an extensive interview. Kim Kardashian made strong statements and one of them was that she still loved kanye-west.

In addition to talking about her ex-partner Kim Kardashian, she gave advice to women: “Get your fucking ass up and get to work. Nobody seems to want to work these days”.

The socialite’s statement was not very well accepted by the public and was quickly attacked with messages such as: “It’s easy if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was just a mini mansion”, “How insensitive of you with the reality of our lives”, “If we want to work, we simply want to be paid fairly for our work”.

Kim Kardashian shared a series of photos with Pete Davidson that divided public opinion

Just a few days after being involved in the controversy over her statements to Variaty telling women to get to work, she shared some photos with Peter Davidsonwhich the public found suspicious.

While her fans applauded the businesswoman for making her relationship with the “Saturday Night Live” star public, there were also those who remembered Kanye West and how upset he must be about the publication.

There were also comments in which they assure that Kim Kardashian only published those photos with Pete Davidson so that they forget what he said just a few days ago.