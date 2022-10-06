They assure that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid have been spending time together in Paris

Leonardo Dicaprio Y Gigi Hadid They have been spending time together in Paris.

According to Us Weekly, both the Titanic actor and the model traveled to the French capital in recent days for the city’s Fashion Week, which concluded on Tuesday. And while they weren’t photographed together in public, they reportedly took the opportunity to spend time together.

“They have had secret meetings and spent time together in private. They are very interested in each other and are seeing where things are goingAn anonymous source told the entertainment website.

Although certain web portals have reported that the couple’s relationship is serious, others have said that their romance is more casual.

“They are not serious in any way. Rather it is about having fun and getting to know each other,” said one of the people consulted.

Hadid, 27, has worked with brands like Fendi, Valentino, Missoni and Versace. She is the daughter of model Yolanda Hadid, originally from the Netherlands; and the Jordanian-American businessman Mohamed Hadid. Gigi’s younger sister, Bella, also has a successful modeling career.

“Leonardo thinks that (Gigi) is very beautiful, of course, but also that she is a wise person and that she has a very cultured and educated vision of life.“, Said a source consulted by Us Weekly.

DiCaprio, now 48, has garnered a lot of media attention for dating women younger than him, usually under 25. At the end of August it was announced that the actor from La Isla Siniestra had ended his relationship with the model Camila Morrone few months after she had reached that age.

In addition to Morrone, other of his partners in the past have been the models Gisele Bundchen, Erin Heatherton and Bar Refaeli; as well as the actresses Claire Danes and Blake Lively.

According to some close people, the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor for ‘Revenant’, is interested in a quieter life from now on.

“Leo minimizes it, but there is no denying that he has a type of partner, or that he had until now. But at almost 48 years old he is softening up a lot more and letting his friends know that he is much less interested in the playboy lifestyle,” another person claimed.

