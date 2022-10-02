They assure that Margot Robbie is in Argentina and the memes exploded

This Friday Twitter was revolutionized after rumors grew that the famous actress Margot Robbie was seen in Buenos Aires. Warner Bros’ own official account made mention of the presence of the Hollywood star in Argentina. Y It didn’t take long for the memes to appear.

The famous Australian actress had visited the country, in 2013, to record “Focus”, the film he made with Will Smith.

She has a successful career in the film industry, and has two Oscar nominations, for leading actress for “I am Tonya” and as a supporting actress for “The Scandal.” Also In 2023 the movie Barbie will be released, a film in which Robbie plays the protagonist.

Margot Robbie 💖 is in Argentina and we can’t help but ask you: What is your best character? — WBPictures_Ar (@WBPictures_Ar) September 30, 2022

His presence revealed through Twitter, recalls what happened weeks agos when he was discovered in Buenos Aires, the actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The memes for the visit of Margot Robbie

first benedict cumberbatch then guns n’ roses and now margot robbie in argentina MY COUNTRY MY COUNTRY pic.twitter.com/6aqgNWGz9I — vito kenobi (@peakymorrison) September 30, 2022

– Why so elegant Homer?

– Boy, Margot Robbie is in Argentina and you can run into her at any time pic.twitter.com/UXW5dBQaWN — Dani (@danimiya) September 30, 2022

I am waiting for the photos of Margot Robbie, if there are no photos it is not true that she is stepping on Argentine soil pic.twitter.com/07mmQhzy1V — 💫 (@sweetbmay) September 30, 2022

Everyone saying that Margot Robbie ❤ is in Argentina and you type: pic.twitter.com/idBaUaTVG1 — WBPictures_Ar (@WBPictures_Ar) September 30, 2022

Margot robbie arrived at the stop and 60 didn’t stop her 🤌 pic.twitter.com/AcBpWd6BNg — It’s Cinema 🎬 (@escineok) September 30, 2022

Going to Palermo to try to conquer Margot robbiepic.twitter.com/2D4ZnE73eq – 𝙢𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙤 (@93juanfer) September 30, 2022

here you wake up one day and benedict cumberbatch is there and a week later margot robbie falls pic.twitter.com/M6Wh7fceNS — sun (@flickercevans) September 30, 2022



