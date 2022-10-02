Entertainment

They assure that Margot Robbie is in Argentina and the memes exploded

Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

This Friday Twitter was revolutionized after rumors grew that the famous actress Margot Robbie was seen in Buenos Aires. Warner Bros’ own official account made mention of the presence of the Hollywood star in Argentina. Y It didn’t take long for the memes to appear.

The famous Australian actress had visited the country, in 2013, to record “Focus”, the film he made with Will Smith.

She has a successful career in the film industry, and has two Oscar nominations, for leading actress for “I am Tonya” and as a supporting actress for “The Scandal.” Also In 2023 the movie Barbie will be released, a film in which Robbie plays the protagonist.

His presence revealed through Twitter, recalls what happened weeks agos when he was discovered in Buenos Aires, the actor Benedict Cumberbatch.

The memes for the visit of Margot Robbie


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James7 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read

Related Articles

Clara Kovacic, the Argentine scream queen who loves horror movies: “I have a better time watching a movie than in the real world”

6 mins ago

Disney Halloween Movies – SOYDECINE.COM

17 mins ago

Precious, vegan and made in France… what is Brad Pitt’s beauty brand really worth?

18 mins ago

Jennifer Aniston knows how to wear tight bootcut-style jeans at 53 on the streets of New York: the actress is filming the new scenes for the series “The Morning Show” | People | Entertainment

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button