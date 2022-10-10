They assure that Olvia Wilde wants to go live in London with Harry Styles

Everything seems to indicate that the relationship between Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles is going from strength to strength. And it is that after the controversial premiere of the film Don’t worry darling, it has been argued that Olivia is ready to move to London with the British.

A source assured The Sun magazine that the actress was already looking at schools in north London to enroll her children Otis and Daisy there, the result of her old relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis.

“Harry and Olivia are completely committed to each other and want to spend as much time together as possible,” the source said.

(PHOTO: SPECIAL)

“However, the children are always his priority, which is why setting them up in the UK is a viable option for their future, where Harry is present, he wants to stay in London.”

Because the children are currently with their father, she hopes to discuss it with Jason to reach an agreement: “(She) has spoken with Jason about it because his opinion is also important as the father of the children.”

(PHOTO: SPECIAL)

Despite this, it has been reported that nothing has been agreed yet, however, he assures that they have had several conversations about this: “Nothing has been signed or sealed yet, but they are seriously considering the possibility of moving”, highlighted.

It should be noted that since the beginning of 2021, Olivia and Harry have had a love relationship, and since then Jason and Olivia have experienced a media battle over their children and their divorce.