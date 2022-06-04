They assure that Shakira and Piqué will fight for the custody of their two children

Shakira and Gerard Piqué are going through the most delicate moment of their relationship. After more than 10 years of relationship, They point out that the footballer could have been unfaithful to the Colombian.

This is confirmed by different media that point out that the singer would have kicked Piqué out of the home he shares with his two children.

“The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate,” journalist Laura Fa announced on her podcast ‘Mamarazzis’.

The journalist did not disclose the name of the third in discord, which It would be a 20-year-old girl, but she did indicate that she works as a hostess at some events that the player attends.

“She is a young blonde in her 20s. She is studying and works as an event hostess… she has been seen accompanied by other women, ”she assured.

The news increasingly outrages the world and, although neither of the two celebrities has spoken to deny the rumors or issue a statement, Now it has been revealed that they began with procedures regarding the custody of their two children: Milan and Sasha.

According to information published by the ‘El Economista’ site, Shakira is not willing to forgive Piqué and She has already taken the first step by hiring specialized lawyers to help her put things in order to start the separation process.

As everyone knows, the soccer player and the Colombian are not married, but They are parents of two minors for whom Shakira is willing to fight for all of the law so that they live under her care.

“The artist does not want to continue living in Barcelona. Here she has no friends or family (except Piqué’s) and the Treasury has been chasing her for years, so intends to move and settle in another country. With her children, of course“, reports the media.

“And here the problems begin: Piqué refuses to separate from his children and alludes to the fact that the children were born in Barcelona, ​​they have grown up here and here they have their school and their friends. A transfer would disrupt his life and he doesn’t see the need,” said ‘El Economista’, adding that his sources indicated that neither of them is willing to give in on this point, so If an amicable agreement is not reached, things could get ugly.

