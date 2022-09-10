They assure that the dismissal of the director of Reside was not due to declarations of crisis

The director of Hospital Centers of the National Health Service (SNS), Yocasta Lara, assured that the dismissal of the director of the Center for Psychosocial Care and Human Development (Reside) had nothing to do with his statements about difficulties in the service of the center, since it was a decision that had been made previously.

He said that at no time is it sought to censor or limit those who direct services, and that the changes that are made routinely are only intended to improve the care provided to users.

Lara said that the dismissal of the doctor Jose Lopez Menahad been signed last August 24, long before his statements were published in LISTÍN DIARIO where he talks about a crisis in the center, but that the procedures in the State always take several days and that it is possible that for this reason he has been delivered later.

After the publication the day before of a report in this medium, where the director of the Reside denounced the precariousness that the center is going through and the deterioration of the services due to lack of support, yesterday he notified that a Mental Health commission of the SNS went to the center to inform him of his dismissal, by means of a letter dated August 24, which he attributed to his statements.

On the subject, the SNS had reported that since the first week of September a series of changes were being made and planned in Reside to implement the necessary measures that allow the best operation for the benefit of users.

He stressed that several improvement opportunities have been identified that will strengthen the implementation of the programs that make up the health center’s portfolio of services, such as labor therapy, psychotherapy, psychiatry services, short- to medium-stay residence and recreation areas for patients. .

Remember that Reside joined the SNS about a year ago and since then, the Executive Directorate has called on different occasions the director of Mental Health of the SNS, Francis Báez, to identify the needs of the center.

He assured that psychologists and psychiatrists from RESIDE have not been canceled, as its then director assured, and explained that one of those professionals resigned and another went to live outside the country.

about the center

The Center was inaugurated on February 18, 2019, conceived to contribute to the family, social and labor reintegration of citizens with some mental health condition.

It has a two-level infrastructure, divided between the administrative and medical area (offices, pharmacy, occupational therapy spaces, group), an orchard, chapel, dining room, meeting room, multipurpose room and garden, in a space of 1,667 square meter.

It is located in Nueva Barquita, North Santo Domingo. This therapeutic center has always been seen as a respite for the Dominican population that needs psychosocial and therapeutic care.