They assure that the new Brad Pitt movie is similar to “The Wolf of Wall Street”

moviegoers They already put their magnifying glasses on “Babylon”, the next movie starring Brad Pitt. Is that its recently released trailer is reminiscent of the praised film “The wolf of Wall Street”with his friend Leonardo Dicaprio as lead actor and directed by Martin Scorsese.

In addition to having the participation of margot robbie as one of the protagonists, the film that will be screened in January 2023 includes strange orgies, sniffs between conversations and much (more than expected) cocaine use.

The feature film is written and directed by Damian Chazellerecognized for his outstanding work in “La La Land” and “Whiplash”who chose to risk with the interpretations from Pitt and Robbie to what is betting to be a dramatic comedy.

Music is in charge of Justin Hurwitzwith whom Chazelle already made the soundtrack for the film that starred Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

The cast is completed by Katherine Waterston, Tobey MaguireLi Jun Li, Olivia WildeMax Minghella, Samara Weaving, Lukas Haas, Spike Jonze and Jean Smart, among others.





The movie is set in the roaring 20’s of the Hollywood movie industrywith a high load of eroticism in the wildest time of that world.

The context, of at least what was seen in this trailer, focuses on the crazy and raw frenzy of power condensed into excesseswhat includes parties, sex and drugs. That is perhaps the most reminiscent of the vibes of Scorsese.

Among the high points is the participation of Margot Robbiewho ceased to be a debutante for take full ownership of the screen.

We will see what Hollywood offers us in this new, but apparently crazy, cinematographic proposal.



