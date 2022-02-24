They assure that the Russians were “shocked” by the attack on Ukraine

(CNN Radio Argentina) — George FilatovRussian historian, spoke this morning at CNN Radio after Putin decided to attack Ukraine and spoke Surprised for the Russian attack. “I thought it was all a game of chess to get what I wanted from the US.”added in this regard.

“In Moscow everything is calm, people are walking in the streets but everyone is surprised and worried because the government did not prepare people for this action”counted in Coffee with Pepe.

Now the Russian troops are fighting on the border with Ukraine, they are advancing on some cities and towns and it started with a blow to Ukraine’s military infrastructure by eliminating its aviationrecounted in dialogue with Pepe Gil Vidal.

Does Putin have support?

Most people are against the war but also many believe that Ukraine had anti-Russian policies for many years and would like to help people against Ukraine’s attacks.

At the political level, support will depend a lot on the dead. “If there is a large number of dead, it will not receive support but if the casualties are minimal, as in Crimea, yes.”

Can Russia withstand tougher economic sanctions?

Yes, you can live under sanctions, that’s not a big deal for Russia. It has a fairly diversified economy and a robust financial system, but it is going to affect the standard of living of Russians.

50 or 60% of Russia’s income comes from the sale of oil and gas, but also Europe and mainly Germany depend on Russian gas, which is cheaper than that of the United States. That is why this mutual dependence is one of the reasons why Putin decided on this operation.

Is it a strategic move?

Yes. Putin’s demand was clear. He asked for guarantees from the US that Ukraine would not join NATO. Since the US did not want to give such guarantees, Putin decided to make sure by his own means.

Could a large-scale or nuclear war break out between Russia and the Western bloc?

In terms of nuclear power, Russia is the only country that is equal to the US Russia can eliminate the US and vice versa and both countries could eliminate the civilization on earth.

“Putin wants to defend Russia from the North American alliance and that is why I hope it does not happen,” he concluded.