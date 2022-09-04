They assure that their friends did not want to lend them money to pay Johnny Depp

Amber would get angry gathering the money she must pay Depp (Instagram photo @amberheard)

From June 1, Amber Heard He outlined various strategies and protections so as not to have to pay the sum of 10 million dollars, a sentence he received after his death.er considered guilty in the trial that Johnny Depp initiated for defamation, after their separation. Despite the actress’s attempts, everything seems to indicate that she will have to pay off her debt and for this she would have started a collection among his friends, to raise the large sum.

It was six weeks in which Amber Heard and Johnny Depp were confronted in a trial, after the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean denounced her por defamation, following the publication in 2018 of an article in the Washington Post. in which she referred to the violence she suffered. At that time, she did not mention her own names, however, her recent separation with the actor linked him directly to her testimony. That is why he made the decision to go to court, to clear his name. The jury ruled in his favor.

FILE – Actors Amber Heard and Johnny Depp at trial (AP Photo/Steve Helber, Pool, File)

Since then, Amber Heard has been looking for an alternative so as not to have to pay the large sum, which she does not have. Despite the various court filings to annul the trial, she did not obtain the result she expected, which is why she latest information released by Geo News They indicate that the woman turned to her friends in order to collect the money owed.

However, despite his efforts, he was rejected by those who make up his inner circle, so he will have to plan his next steps again. Although it was not revealed who were the ones who refused to lend him money, they are Kristen Stewart, Cara Delevingne and Margot Robbie who are part of her limited group of friends.

Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne in a meeting

In this same line, it seems that the actress receives various unexpected blows from those who seek to support. “Amber has reached out to several of her party mates hoping they will help her with a place to stay. She is being snubbed and, in many cases, completely ‘ghosted,'” a source close to Heard revealed to the outlet.

At the moment, Depp’s ex-wife He did not refer to this difficult moment that he is going through. The latest official developments in the case occurred weeks ago, when he decided to change the members of his defense and fire Elaine Charlson Bredehoft to make way for renowned lawyers David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown.

The news was confirmed by the actress’s spokeswoman, while the new lawyers spoke to the media, in line with the information that had begun to circulate. “We trust that the Court of Appeals will apply the law correctly, will reverse the sentence against Mrs. Heard and will reaffirm the fundamental principles of freedom of expression”, they indicated when announcing their new defense strategy, which will have news in the coming weeks. At the moment, the protagonist of Aquaman is evaluating how to raise the sum.