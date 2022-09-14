They assure that Tom Holland and Zendaya ended their relationship for the following reason

Internet users on social networks have begun to speculate that the love relationship between the actors Tom Holland Y Zendaya would have come to an end, thanks to an action that the actress did in the most recent awards ceremony emmys 2022, that gave emphasis to the beginning of spreading the theory

Zendaya made history at the Emmys, after winning for her role as rue in euphoria, She is now the first African-American woman to win an Emmy twice. Lead Actress in a Drama Series, and the youngest winner of any two-time Emmy in history.

When the actress went on stage to collect her award and give her speech, she could be seen quite nervous, giving a speech of thanks to her loved ones and the entire team that is part of the series in which she stars.

However, social networks emphasized the fact that the actress did not name her boyfriend, British actor Tom Holland, in her speech.

After this, the journalist kevin frazier of ‘ET’ asked the question that many of us were thinking about. Why didn’t she mention Tom Holland during his speech? However, she took it upon herself to downplay the matter and replied as follows:

“He is part of my loved ones!”

Therefore, we intuit that she did take her partner into account, including him within this group, despite the fact that some expected her to formally name him.

In any case, it is something that does not surprise us, since the couple have always been quite discreet when publicly showing their relationship, a fact that has even led them to recognize it in several of their interviews.