They assure that Yalitza Aparicio is not a teacher | News from Mexico

HERMOSILLO, Sonora.- Yalitza Aparicio actress who rose to fame after participating in a movie Romewho originally her sister would do the casting but due to a change of plans, she auditioned and got the main role.

She faces a new controversy after speaking to some hosts of a show program questioning whether she is a teacher, since they assured that Your professional license does not appear in the SEP (Secretary of Public Education).

It all started when the journalist Enrique Galván called Yalitza “household worker” and network users emphasized that the famous woman was an actress, model and teacher, because before being nominated for an Oscar She worked as a kindergarten teacher.

With this controversy, the drivers of Gossip not like they inquired on the SEP website to look for the titles and cédulas and looked for Aparicio but could not find any results.

According to Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriati, they searched for Apario’s full name and did not return any professional title.

Exposing screenshots, they concluded that the famous could have left her procedures unfinished and that is why no records appear.

Yalitza Aparicio fans come out to defend her.

The social networks were full of comments of all kinds giving their opinion on the situation of criticism towards Aparicio, and they highlighted that a title does not define people, they also explained reasons why sometimes it is not possible to have a card: