They assure the departure of Matías Almeyda from the San José Earthquakes

According to information from Jeff Carlisle, a reporter for ESPN, the Argentine coach will no longer be the coach of the MLS team.

Tom Bogert from MLSsoccer.com He was the first to break the news.

According to sources, the decision was made to part ways with the Argentine hours after the Quakes tied Nashville SC, 2-2, extending their winless start to the season to seven games, and making them the only team in MLS without a win so far. It is unclear to what extent Almeyda will be paid for the rest of his contract.

Sources told ESPN that Almeyda told the team after last week’s 4-3 loss to Houston that he had “finished” his stint as San Jose manager and would speak with the team the following Monday. But when he arrived on Monday there was no more clarity about his future. Those sources also said this is something Almeyda had told the team more than once over the years in the wake of tougher losses.

Matías Almeyda has been in charge of San José since the beginning of the 2019 season. Almeyda concludes his three-plus seasons in San José with a regular season record of 31-42-25. He was signed to great fanfare and heightened expectations just before the end of the 2018 regular season. Almeyda’s man-marking system was expected to turn the fortunes of a team that had qualified for the playoffs only twice in eight seasons. previous.

While the team played exciting soccer at times during Almeyda’s tenure, it also lacked consistency, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Once the rest of the league became more familiar with his tactics, the team struggled to get results. San Jose made the playoffs during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, but that was done with the benefit of MLS expanding the playoff spots in the Western conference to eight teams, with San Jose sneaking into the final spot.

For his part, Almeyda has repeatedly criticized San Jose’s lack of investment compared to much of the league.

Names already being suggested as potential replacements include El Salvador coach Hugo Perez as well as former Quakes player and assistant Ian Russell, who ran the team’s affiliate in Reno for four seasons.